New Music: Destiny Boy – Focus (Cover)

Destiny Boy, who went viral after his rendition of Davido‘s “IF” in Fuji is back with another cover. This time, he covers Humblesmith‘s “Focus“, complementing the beat with his vocals and Fuji vibe.
Listen below:
Inspired!
29.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
