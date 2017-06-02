“This will be the fifth time and it is becoming unbearable” – Actor Odunlade Adekola refutes rumours of his Death

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is known for his hilarious roles in Yoruba movies and in this clip, posted on his Instagram page, the movie star refutes rumours of his death in a funny way.
He starts off the video, which was recorded in Yoruba language, by saying that he has been seeing the rumours of his death circulating on social media and how he has no idea why anyone will want to wish him death. He goes on to make some proclamations – which he calls prayers – for those that wish his death.
He captioned the video:
I am so surprised to hear it again that I am dead. This will be the fifth time and it is becoming unbearable. It has gotten to that level in which I have to voice out. Eyin temi, ni agbara Olorun, ao ni foju sunkun ara wa ooooo (My people, by the grace of God, we will not mourn ourselves)
He says that sometimes they go as far as putting the corpse of someone else side by side with his own picture and circulate if for whatever reason. He then says anyone that wishes him death, may Death visit their homes. He also said that by Gods grace he declares darkness into the lives of those that wish him death over and over. He said he’s not angry, he’s just making declarations to those that have been circulating rumours of his death.
