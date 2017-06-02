WATCH #BBNaija’s Gifty’s Old Interview with Broadway TV That’s Got Everyone Talking

An old Interview former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty had with Broadway TV has resurfaced and is currently trending.
In the Interview when asked about her relationship with her fellow housemate Soma, she said she felt he was an easy target and the entire relationship between them was part of her game plan and strategy.
She also added that he calls her multiple times, but she doesn’t pick up because there’s nothing going on between them.
Watch
fvcking childish…. go away!!!
This lady is dumber that I thought. This is the height of immaturity. Gosh! Dummy! Dummy! Dummy! I can’t stop calling her a dummy!
…dumber than…
Well, it was a game show afterall. Don’t hate the player hate the game. If dude caught feelings na his headache
Soma you see ya self! This girl is falling your hand on a national level. I guess Tboss is also doing the same to miyonse!!!! And the foolish boy wan been die on top her matter.
Boys are foolish. Your girlfriend dumped you because of this foolishness, (as you stated) and guess what? The same girl that made your girlfriend dump you has embarrassed you publicly? Ode! See your life, Soma?! It’s even good self, your ex, whoever she is deserves better. Boys are mumus and they think they have sense.