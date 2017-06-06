BellaNaija

Official Photos from Dabota Lawson’s Store Launch with Sujibomi Ogundele, Toke Makinwa in Attendance

06.06.2017

Sujibomi Ogundele & Dabota Lawson

Dabota Lawson, CEO of Dabota Cosmetics, opened a new store in Lekki, Lagos over the weekend and she held a soft launch which was attended by Toke Makinwa, Delphine, Pela Okiemute, Ngozi Zedeye, Sujibomi Ogundele, Dabota’s family and more.

See the photos below.

***

Setting Up

The Host

Fab Guests

Toke Makinwa

Leesi Peter-Vigboro

Ogochukwu Okafor

Nikki Squara

Angel Adugbe

Tola Adugbe

Anita Ajayi

Ayo Alabi

Pela Okiemute

Zed Eye

Maureen Lim & Nikki Squara

Chidinma Naze

Delphine

Jennifer Olu

Jennifer West

Kaci Ebirim

Kaci and Pela Okiemute

Kunbi Kuya

Nelson Teuriss

Tomike Alayande

Sujibomi Ogundele

Time to Mingle

Photo Credit: Insigna Media for BellaNaija

5 Comments on Official Photos from Dabota Lawson’s Store Launch with Sujibomi Ogundele, Toke Makinwa in Attendance
  • Fifi June 6, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    That Pela guy needs a bra, he should be at least a 42cc , gaddamit, strange collection of people, congrats to her

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Not a nigerian June 6, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Looks boring. Everyone seemed to be on their phone

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • adele June 6, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    gathering of bleachers una well done

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • marlee June 6, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    I see gay guys

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • marlee June 6, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    and no shopping was done?

    Love this! 1 Reply
