Ecleftic Entertainment frontrunner, Pepenazi finally releases the much anticipated video to his latest hit single, “Ase” featuring Tiwa Savage and Masterkraft.

The news of the release of the video comes with the official unveiling of his website, as he premiers the beautiful video shot by ace director, Frizzle N Bizzle, on the website.

The video, which was shot in Lagos features cameo appearances from some known faces, including DJ BigN, 2Spen and Shizzo.

Hit Play below: