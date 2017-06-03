Redeemer’s University Scientists Build Test Kits that can Detect Ebola and Lassa Fever within 10 Minutes

Nigerians doing big things!
Scientists at the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, has developed and patented two rapid diagnosis test kits for the Ebola Virus Disease and Lassa Virus and according to the university, the test kits can detect the virus in human body fluids in 10 minutes.
The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Debo Adeyewa said:
Following the role of the university in the 2014 diagnosis and confirmation of the first index case of the EVD, the school had established a network of pathogens hunters in Nigeria and Africa in general by training scientists in the field of genomics.
Redeemer’s University ACEGID researchers discovered two novel Rhabdoviruses (EKV-1 and EKV-2). The centre also developed and patented two rapid diagnostic test kits for diagnosis of Lassa fever virus or Ebola virus in biological fluids. The World Health Organisation and the United States Food and Drug Agency have approved the Ebola virus RDT for use during epidemics.’
He added that the partnership was to strengthen the capacity of the Lagos State Government in infectious disease diagnostics and epidemics preparedness, adding that the long-standing relationship between the Ikorodu General Hospital in Lagos State, and the ACEGID, was instrumental in the partnership.
Photo Credit: Twitter/@TrendsofNigeria
I doubt they let them handle live Ebola culture, the Ebola virus is highly guarded, so how did they conclude they can detect the virus in 10mins? In a university lab setting? It is even more scarier if they actually gave them access to it.
WHO- World Health organization approved.
It is but if like they stated “Following the role of the university in the 2014 diagnosis and confirmation of the first index case of the EVD..” is true, then it possible they definitely had (have) access to the culture. if the US’ FDA has approved this kit, it’s definitely a big deal. Big ups to them! We’re very proud.
Is it that there’s always a huge time lag in information spread with good news coming out of Africa? Or are we just too quick to blow our own trumpets? Reminds me of the mathematician who solved an over hundred year old problem, yet the news was trailed with disputes ( don’t even know how that ended, lemme google it).
Great job redeemers university. At least the huge school fees is equipping your schools, and providing you with better experience. I hope the government will not wait for hand me downs from international organisations or till something bad happens before funding this.