14-year old Zuriel Oduwole Honoured at UNESCO’s “Soft Power” Global Conference

At its first ever “Soft Power” global conference aimed at tackling the lingering global issues of women equality, Irina Bokova – UNESCO Director General invited 55 women experts in field from Women Leadership to Global development to lead the conference as speakers and panelists, in exploring this soft power approach.

They include current and past female Presidents, female members of Royal Families from Jordan to the Netherlands, First Ladies, Female Foreign Ministers, and 14 year old filmmaker Zuriel Oduwole.

Zuriel was invited to share how she believes the media can play an active role in changing the negative perception and portrayal of women. And for her continuous work in speaking for Girls Education, she was also honored during the conference by a member of the Global Council of Women Leaders and current President of Malta Marie Louise Preca.

Speaking to UNESCO and French media afterwards, Zuriel was asked what she took away from the conference. “I learned that privilege is invincible to those who have it, because they cant see it, and cant see the effect on those who do not have it”.

Earlier in January, she was also honored by former U.S. Secretary of State – John Kerry, for her work on empowering Girls across Africa and the Americas, through her basic ‘Film Making 101″ class.

See more photos below: