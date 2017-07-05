BellaNaija

Meet Beauty Industry Leaders at The Beauty Souk – niche event for Beauty Enthusiasts | Sunday, July 9th

05.07.2017 at By 1 Comment

Tara & Banke Talk Show

Don’t miss The Tara & Banke Talk Show at The Beauty Souk where they will be sharing everything about their makeup artistry and entrepreneurship journey including the sweats and the joys. Don’t miss out…be there!

Date: Sunday, July 9th, 2017.
Time: 11.00 am – 8.00 pm
Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos

Entry is absolutely FREE!

Register here thebeautysouk.eventbrite.com. Check out Instagram for more.

For more enquiries, please call 08035610107, 09096982112

…The niche fair for beauty enthusiasts
1 Comments on Meet Beauty Industry Leaders at The Beauty Souk – niche event for Beauty Enthusiasts | Sunday, July 9th
  • Chi July 6, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    This message is for Banke- BM Pro. You are good at what you do…no doubt about that but please keep your prices at a reasonable rate- I am talking about the make up and hair sections. Your prices at your new shop in Lekki Phase 1 are so cut throat! Kindly reduce them to enable middle class people like me afford to patronise you. God bless you as you consider this and keep up with the good work.

    Reply
