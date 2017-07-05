Meet Beauty Industry Leaders at The Beauty Souk – niche event for Beauty Enthusiasts | Sunday, July 9th

Don’t miss The Tara & Banke Talk Show at The Beauty Souk where they will be sharing everything about their makeup artistry and entrepreneurship journey including the sweats and the joys. Don’t miss out…be there!

Date: Sunday, July 9th, 2017.

Time: 11.00 am – 8.00 pm

Venue: Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos Entry is absolutely FREE! Register here thebeautysouk.eventbrite.com. Check out Instagram for more. For more enquiries, please call 08035610107, 09096982112 …The niche fair for beauty enthusiasts

———————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content