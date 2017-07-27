BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend is ready.
Scroll through to see.
**
SPAR Enugu Store Launch
Nigeria’s Hypermarket SPAR Nigeria is set to launch its 12th Store in the Coal city of Enugu. Lots of gifts and freebies to be won!
Date: Friday, July 28, 2017
Time: 10AM
Venue: Nkpokiti Road, Opposite Okpara Square, Enugu.
BrandMe Class 2017: Building Bankable Brands
The event will feature an exciting line-up of speakers including a foremost blogger and social media expert, Japheth Omojuwa; Successful Media Entrepreneur Debola Williams, founder of Olorisupergal.com, Tosin Ajibade; the Chief Executive Officer, Dressmeoutlet, Olatorera Oniru; International advisor to many world leaders and business executives, Dayo Israel, and Google‘s Brand Activation Lead in Sub-Saharan Africa, Lanre Aina.
Date: Friday, July 28, 2017
Time: 10AM
Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, V.I, Lagos
Registration: www.brandmeclass.com
Boujee with Eros
A six-course Dinner.
Date: Friday, July 28, 2017
Time: 6.45PM | Door Closes at 8PM
Venue: Classified
Cost: N35,000 per head | N65,000 for a couple | N120,000 group of 4
RSVP: +2348180241111 | studioonekitchen@gmail.com
City Night (Indulge your senses)
Come experience great hospitality and good Music by one of the top DJs in town.
Date: Friday, July 28, 2017
Time: 8PM
Venue: Shop 48, Circle Mall, Osapa, Jakande Roundabout,, Lekki-Epe Expressway.
Spice Route: “The Invasion of The Naughty Nurses”
Exciting dance performances by exotic vixens and free shots all night. Expect nothing less but the best music from around the world.
Date: Friday, July 28, 2017
Time: 10PM
Venue: Spice Route, 36, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Music Policy: DJ Dotwine & DJ Tantrick
For more information/table bookings – 08080208080 / 019037777.
Life Mastery Academy
This is designed to show you how to go over the bar and gain mastery! The key areas to take note of include: Business/Career Wheel, Finance Wheel, Mental Development Wheel, Relationship Wheel, Health Wheel, Community Contribution Wheel, Spiritual Wheel, Fun Time Wheel.
Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017
Time: 9AM – 3PM
Venue: Grandeur Event Center, 17, Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
Ticket: N18,000
Fashpa Summer Sale
Up 50% off the Spring/Summer Collection : “Ophelia” and Limited samples from this and past collections will be available at the upcoming sale.
Date: Saturday – Sunday, July 29 – 30, 2017
Time: 11AM – 6PM Daily
Venue: Online on www.fashpa.com and at The Fashpa Fit Studio, 15b Sunmbo Jibowu, off Ribadu, off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Lagos.
Kene Rapu Sale: Ready, Set, Shop!
Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017
Time: 12PM – 6PM
Venue: African Artists’ Foundation (AAF), 3b, Isiola Oyekan Close, Off Adeleke Adedoyin Street, Off Kofo Abayomi, V.I, Lagos.
FCO Denim Launch/Shopping Party
Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017
Time: 12PM – 6PM
Venue: Grey Velvet Store, Circle Mall, Osapa, Lekki, Lagos.
Fashion, Fun, and discounts!! All happening at Zinkata this Sunday! A must for all fashion lovers and bargain hunters! See you there!
Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017
Time: 12PM
Venue: Zinkata, 13b, Awori Road, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi.
Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017
Time: 12PM – 7PM
Venue: Greenville Mall, 58a, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja.
Reel Flicks + Ansel Edoo Auction of Modern & Contemporary Art
Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017
Time: 4PM (After Party from 8PM)
Venue: The Manuela Apartments, 13, Taslim Elias Close, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Beauty Bar: World Lipstick Day 2017
Come enjoy a memorable in-store experience with your favourite brands like never before.
Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017
Time: 11AM
Venue: Beauty Bar, Ground Floor, The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki
Tickets: N1,500 only.
For more information, visit WOMEN’S FILM CLUB
Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017
Time: 12PM – 8PM
Venue: Big Peach Studio, 800 Forrest Street, NW, Atlanta Georgia, 30318
RAYA Website Launch/Shopping Party
Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017
Time: 1PM – 6PM
Venue: Cocoon, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
Dress Code: RAYA
Time: 4PM
Venue: 32A, Ologun Agbaje, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.
“Ben & Ara” Screening
Women’s Film Club is set to bring the film screening of ‘Ben and Ara’ this July. Directed by Nnegest Likke, Ben and Ara tells the story of two Ph.D students, one an African Muslim and the other an agnostic. They discover that a love between different cultures and religions may have consequences.
Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017
Time: 4PM
Venue: A White Scape, 57 Raymond Njoku Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Mai-Saa Spa Launch
Mai-Saa Spa is a Northern traditional spa that allows you arrive into a rich world of culture, calm and tranquility. Maisaa Northern traditional beauty spa was borne out of the need to share the Northern Nigerian age long beauty secrets to you.
Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017
Time: 4PM
Venue: 30 Providence street, Off second roundabout Lekki phase 1
Turn it Up
For six consecutive years (2010 – 2016), revered music minister, on air personality and business mogul, Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly known as ‘Big B’ has been convening the city-wide praise event “Turn It Up With Big B” and it’s officially 7 this year!
Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017
Time: 4PM
Venue: Hall of Grace, Jogor Event Centre, Off Liberty Road, Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State.
Gate Fee & Raffle Ticket: #1000
EDEN
EDEN is an Upscale Daytime Cultural and Culinary Experience. Featuring African cuisine via a five course cocktail style tasting menu. Join us as we explore Africa’s cuisine and enjoy musical vibes provided by DJs DeeMaks and Curator Fly, plus a special performance!
Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017
Time: 4PM – 10PM
Venue: Maison’s Mercer’s Rooftop Patio, 15 Mercer Street, Toronto, ON M5V 1H2, Canada
Tickets start at $35 and are selling out fast. Get yours now!
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/eden-tickets-35900658837?aff=es2
Zenbah UNO
Come celebrate with Zenbah as they turn one this Sunday. It’s going to be a night to remember! Proudly sponsored by Veuve Clicquot.
Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017
Time: 5PM
Venue: 11b Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
OPEN Finale
Open is a 3-part performance series, a meditation on surrender through poetry and music by Titilope Sonuga which closes with an All White themed finale on July 30th.
Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017
Time: 6PM | Show Starts 7PM
Venue: 15 Military Street, Onikan, Lagos Island.
Tickets: N5,000
RSVP & Ticket Purchase: www.titilope.ca/open
Sprinters Fempreneurship Program
This is for all ambitious women who want to be leaders, you can learn from the best in the industry and get a chance to win a pitch slot in Germany!
Date: Saturday – Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 2017
Venue: Redahlia Workspace, 43b, Emima Crescent, Off Toyin Street, Ikeja
Biko, you cannot call it BRUNCH when the doors open at 4 p.m. That’s a late lunch!
Exciting! Y’all have fun.
oh! would have loved to be at Titi’s all white poetry stuff but don’t know. but boy is she GOOD! was privileged to listen to her once at at church function and i loved her. wish you well dear
Titilope is awesome. Should be compulsory attendance for everyone lol! 🙂
The ‘Ready Set Shop’ event is ‘Kene Rapu’, my cousin’s footwear brand, please come and support!!
Please beg your cousin to make her prices more realistic for the type of foot wear she offers. Thank you and God bless.
I don’t think Kene Rapu slippers are expensive. i paid 8k and Iv worn them for up to 3 years. Def worth it than buying slippers every 3 months