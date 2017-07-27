BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend is ready.

Scroll through to see.

SPAR Enugu Store Launch

Nigeria’s Hypermarket SPAR Nigeria is set to launch its 12th Store in the Coal city of Enugu. Lots of gifts and freebies to be won!

Date: Friday, July 28, 2017

Time: 10AM

Venue: Nkpokiti Road, Opposite Okpara Square, Enugu.

BrandMe Class 2017: Building Bankable Brands

The event will feature an exciting line-up of speakers including a foremost blogger and social media expert, Japheth Omojuwa; Successful Media Entrepreneur Debola Williams, founder of Olorisupergal.com, Tosin Ajibade; the Chief Executive Officer, Dressmeoutlet, Olatorera Oniru; International advisor to many world leaders and business executives, Dayo Israel, and Google‘s Brand Activation Lead in Sub-Saharan Africa, Lanre Aina.



Date: Friday, July 28, 2017

Time: 10AM

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, V.I, Lagos

Registration: www.brandmeclass.com

Boujee with Eros

A six-course Dinner.

Date: Friday, July 28, 2017

Time: 6.45PM | Door Closes at 8PM

Venue: Classified

Cost: N35,000 per head | N65,000 for a couple | N120,000 group of 4

RSVP: +2348180241111 | studioonekitchen@gmail.com

City Night (Indulge your senses)

Come experience great hospitality and good Music by one of the top DJs in town.

Date: Friday, July 28, 2017

Time: 8PM

Venue: Shop 48, Circle Mall, Osapa, Jakande Roundabout,, Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Spice Route: “The Invasion of The Naughty Nurses”

Exciting dance performances by exotic vixens and free shots all night. Expect nothing less but the best music from around the world.

Date: Friday, July 28, 2017

Time: 10PM

Venue: Spice Route, 36, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Music Policy: DJ Dotwine & DJ Tantrick

For more information/table bookings – 08080208080 / 019037777.

Life Mastery Academy

This is designed to show you how to go over the bar and gain mastery! The key areas to take note of include: Business/Career Wheel, Finance Wheel, Mental Development Wheel, Relationship Wheel, Health Wheel, Community Contribution Wheel, Spiritual Wheel, Fun Time Wheel.

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017

Time: 9AM – 3PM

Venue: Grandeur Event Center, 17, Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ticket: N18,000

Fashpa Summer Sale

Up 50% off the Spring/Summer Collection : “Ophelia” and Limited samples from this and past collections will be available at the upcoming sale.

Date: Saturday – Sunday, July 29 – 30, 2017

Time: 11AM – 6PM Daily

Venue: Online on www.fashpa.com and at The Fashpa Fit Studio, 15b Sunmbo Jibowu, off Ribadu, off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Lagos.

Kene Rapu Sale: Ready, Set, Shop!

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017

Time: 12PM – 6PM

Venue: African Artists’ Foundation (AAF), 3b, Isiola Oyekan Close, Off Adeleke Adedoyin Street, Off Kofo Abayomi, V.I, Lagos.

FCO Denim Launch/Shopping Party

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017

Time: 12PM – 6PM

Venue: Grey Velvet Store, Circle Mall, Osapa, Lekki, Lagos.

FIA Mid Season Sale

Fashion, Fun, and discounts!! All happening at Zinkata this Sunday! A must for all fashion lovers and bargain hunters! See you there! Fashion, Fun, and discounts!! All happening at Zinkata this Sunday! A must for all fashion lovers and bargain hunters! See you there!

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017

Time: 12PM

Venue: Zinkata, 13b, Awori Road, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi.

Maya Collection Unveiling

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017

Time: 12PM – 7PM

Venue: Greenville Mall, 58a, Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja.

Reel Flicks + Ansel Edoo Auction of Modern & Contemporary Art

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017

Time: 4PM (After Party from 8PM)

Venue: The Manuela Apartments, 13, Taslim Elias Close, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Beauty Bar: World Lipstick Day 2017

Come enjoy a memorable in-store experience with your favourite brands like never before.

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017

Time: 11AM

Venue: Beauty Bar, Ground Floor, The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki

Tickets: N1,500 only.

For more information, visit WOMEN’S FILM CLUB

All Things Ankara

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017

Time: 12PM – 8PM

Venue: Big Peach Studio, 800 Forrest Street, NW, Atlanta Georgia, 30318

RAYA Website Launch/Shopping Party

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017

Time: 1PM – 6PM

Venue: Cocoon, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Dress Code: RAYA

BRUNCH OUT

Sunday Funday! Where Grill food meets Brunch. The first ever one-of-a-kind Brunch event in Lagos! First 100 people get FREE Jameson Cocktails on arrival!

“Ben & Ara” Screening

Women’s Film Club is set to bring the film screening of ‘Ben and Ara’ this July. Directed by Nnegest Likke, Ben and Ara tells the story of two Ph.D students, one an African Muslim and the other an agnostic. They discover that a love between different cultures and religions may have consequences.



Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017

Time: 4PM

Venue: A White Scape, 57 Raymond Njoku Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Mai-Saa Spa Launch

Mai-Saa Spa is a Northern traditional spa that allows you arrive into a rich world of culture, calm and tranquility. Maisaa Northern traditional beauty spa was borne out of the need to share the Northern Nigerian age long beauty secrets to you.

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017

Time: 4PM

Venue: 30 Providence street, Off second roundabout Lekki phase 1

Turn it Up

For six consecutive years (2010 – 2016), revered music minister, on air personality and business mogul, Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly known as ‘Big B’ has been convening the city-wide praise event “Turn It Up With Big B” and it’s officially 7 this year!

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017

Time: 4PM

Venue: Hall of Grace, Jogor Event Centre, Off Liberty Road, Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Gate Fee & Raffle Ticket: #1000

EDEN

EDEN is an Upscale Daytime Cultural and Culinary Experience. Featuring African cuisine via a five course cocktail style tasting menu. Join us as we explore Africa’s cuisine and enjoy musical vibes provided by DJs DeeMaks and Curator Fly, plus a special performance!

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017

Time: 4PM – 10PM

Venue: Maison’s Mercer’s Rooftop Patio, 15 Mercer Street, Toronto, ON M5V 1H2, Canada

Tickets start at $35 and are selling out fast. Get yours now!

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/eden-tickets-35900658837?aff=es2

Zenbah UNO

Come celebrate with Zenbah as they turn one this Sunday. It’s going to be a night to remember! Proudly sponsored by Veuve Clicquot.

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017

Time: 5PM

Venue: 11b Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

OPEN Finale

Open is a 3-part performance series, a meditation on surrender through poetry and music by Titilope Sonuga which closes with an All White themed finale on July 30th.

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017

Time: 6PM | Show Starts 7PM

Venue: 15 Military Street, Onikan, Lagos Island.

Tickets: N5,000

RSVP & Ticket Purchase: www.titilope.ca/open

Sprinters Fempreneurship Program

This is for all ambitious women who want to be leaders, you can learn from the best in the industry and get a chance to win a pitch slot in Germany!



Date: Saturday – Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 2017

Venue: Redahlia Workspace, 43b, Emima Crescent, Off Toyin Street, Ikeja