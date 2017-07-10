The story of the Couch, Jamie Foxx and Ed Sheeran | Watch

Not long before 26-year old Ed Sheeran, now a globally recognized superstar, released his breakout hit single The A Team in 2010, it appears his paths crossed with Jamie Foxx.

According to Metro UK, while Ed Sheeran was out in L.A working on his music, Jamie Foxx, not only invited him over for dinner regularly but also offered him a place to stay.

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of Baby Driver directed by Edgar Wright, Jamie Foxx said:

“He sought me out, came to my house, he slept on my couch for, like, about a few weeks. I took him down to a live night to see him perform in front of a raucous crowd, he pops out with a ukulele, gets a standing ovation and I knew right there he was going to be something special.”

“That’s what we all do as artists, you know. He needed a place to stay, and work on his craft and be left alone. So I would give him food, let him work on his music and my daughter looked in on him and said ‘That guy’s about to be the next guy’,” he added.

Watch: