New Video: Duncan Mighty – Mama Born Dem

Off his much acclaimed “The Certificate” album, Duncan Mighty drops the visuals of this lovely tune titled “Mama Born Dem“. The video was shot by Slate Films.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
Hit Play below!
