BellaNaija

Inspired!

Global Wave! Lifestyle blogger Dimma Umeh featured on Essence Magazine

28.07.2017 at By 14 Comments

Boss Moves! Lifestyle blogger Dimma Umeh featured on Essence MagazineBeauty, Fashion & Lifestyle blogger Dimma Umeh was featured on a full page of August’s issue of Essence Magazine. Speaking on the Glam Diary section, Dimma shares her globe-trotting beauty tips as well as a bit of her culture.

She shared the delightful news on Twitter with the caption:

Ya girl has an entire page in the August issue of essence magazine 😭 From Nigeria to the world 💃🏾💃🏾 I’m glad thay are seeing us Africans!

Check out the post below:

Photo Credit: Twitter – @dimmaumeh 

Comment  14

Tagged With: , , , , , Filed Under: Beauty, Inspired!, Scoop, Style

14 Comments on Global Wave! Lifestyle blogger Dimma Umeh featured on Essence Magazine
  • Blackbeauty July 28, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    I’m so happy for you dear and proud. I’m a huge fan. You’re the reason my makeup game ain’t so bad 😁😘

    Love this! 45 Reply
  • June July 28, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Yaaaayy!!! Go Dimma!! Congratulations !

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Jaxen July 28, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Bella you people sef. The same issue also featured a piece by Andrea Iyamah. The model rocked it n represented the brand beautifully. Congrats to them. Up up

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Californiabawlar July 29, 2017 at 4:49 am

      Andrea has been popping in these international streets for a good while na!
      Go Dinma!

      Love this! 24
    • June July 29, 2017 at 6:40 am

      Your point is ???? 😒🙄? Say congratulations or just waka pass.

      Love this! 27
  • Corolla July 29, 2017 at 12:51 am

    “Featured in” not “on”! Geez Bella Naija. Congrats Dimma,

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Bolaji July 29, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Congrats Dimma

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Ephi July 29, 2017 at 10:49 am

    The girl is very real, no forming. Congrats to her. It’s not until you fake a gazillion accents before you can make it :p

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Hmm July 29, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Congrats Dimma you make MUArtistry look effortless.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Rainbow July 29, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Congratulations. I like her. She is so real.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Maria July 29, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    I love Dimma! Well done girl!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • laffgal July 29, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Dimma came back with a bang.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Chidimma August 5, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Congratulations Dinma. Keep reprsenting Africa and Nigeria. I love you and I love what you do.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Miss Mo August 12, 2017 at 5:34 am

    Big Congratulations Chidinma. You are one talented and beautiful woman.

    May you continue soaring to greater heights.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija