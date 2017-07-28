Global Wave! Lifestyle blogger Dimma Umeh featured on Essence Magazine

Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle blogger Dimma Umeh was featured on a full page of August’s issue of Essence Magazine. Speaking on the Glam Diary section, Dimma shares her globe-trotting beauty tips as well as a bit of her culture.
She shared the delightful news on Twitter with the caption:
Ya girl has an entire page in the August issue of essence magazine 😭 From Nigeria to the world 💃🏾💃🏾 I’m glad thay are seeing us Africans!
— Dimma Umeh (@Dimmaumeh) July 28, 2017
Photo Credit: Twitter – @dimmaumeh
