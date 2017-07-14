Drinking coffee could extend your Lifespan – Study

Drinking more coffee could extend people’s life span, as they would have a lower risk of death, especially for heart diseases, cancer and diabetes among others, a new study shows.
Researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer and Imperial College London found that an extra cup every day will lengthen the life of a man by around three months and a woman by around one month on average.
It also shows that people who drank three or more cups per day will have a lower risk of all-cause death, such as respiratory disease, kidney and liver disease as well as stroke, than those who did not drink coffee.
The research, published in the journal the Annals of Internal Medicine, surveyed more than 520,000 people aged over 35 from 10 European Union countries.
However, skeptics said that it was impossible to validate the relationship between coffee and longevity, because the study had too many variables between coffee drinkers and non-drinkers.
The variables are; healthier lifestyles, more spending on healthcare and more effective socialising that benefited people’s well-being.
Health experts also pointed out that the effects of caffeine vary from person to person.
Moreover, caffeine could be consumed through not only coffee, but also through other beverages, such as tea and cola, which makes the research weak.
My dear I think we should just forget about all these things…people who die in accident nko? All these footballers that just fall down on the pitch nko? I am all for healthy eating and exercising. But I have come to realise that only GOD can give long life. There was a time I use to be so bothered about what to do and what not to do..then I come on social media and I see all these young folks who died and I can even explain! The other day Carl ikeme was diagnosed with leukemia.,.. What causes it? I don’t even know.
So this is the lesson I have learnt and that is to be grateful and maximise every moment. Avoid negative thoughts that bring you down. Learn to forgive ,…most importantly learn to forgive yourself. Contentment with Godliness is great gain…many a times in trying to hustle and hammer, we stress out too much, mentally and physically… This in the long run affects our health. And when we are down, then we realise non of the things we wanted to die over was worth it,,…not the house, car, job or that man or that girl or what ever opinions people might have about us..