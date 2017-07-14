Drinking coffee could extend your Lifespan – Study

Drinking more coffee could extend people’s life span, as they would have a lower risk of death, especially for heart diseases, cancer and diabetes among others, a new study shows.

Researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer and Imperial College London found that an extra cup every day will lengthen the life of a man by around three months and a woman by around one month on average.

It also shows that people who drank three or more cups per day will have a lower risk of all-cause death, such as respiratory disease, kidney and liver disease as well as stroke, than those who did not drink coffee.

The research, published in the journal the Annals of Internal Medicine, surveyed more than 520,000 people aged over 35 from 10 European Union countries.

However, skeptics said that it was impossible to validate the relationship between coffee and longevity, because the study had too many variables between coffee drinkers and non-drinkers.

The variables are; healthier lifestyles, more spending on healthcare and more effective socialising that benefited people’s well-being.

Health experts also pointed out that the effects of caffeine vary from person to person.

Moreover, caffeine could be consumed through not only coffee, but also through other beverages, such as tea and cola, which makes the research weak.

Photo Credit: Dreamstime