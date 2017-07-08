BN Living: We 💗 Erioluwa’s 1st Birthday Photos & her Mum’s Sweet Message!

Happy birthday to cute, little Erioluwa! To celebrate this milestone, her mum Odunayo organised a birthday photoshoot for her with four themes, including one with daddy! Here’s what she told BN Living;

It seems so surreal that I am the mother of a toddler. It seems it was only minutes ago that I was worried about my swollen feet, constant heartburn and the fact that I was fast becoming a baba suwe lookalike.

Erioluwa has been a tremendous blessing to me and my husband. She has taught us patience (a lot of patience) not to judge parents with unruly kids too harshly (her tantrums are one in town).

All in all, I’m most grateful to God for making today one to be remembered in the fondest terms. Happy birthday my sweetheart. You are the best thing I never knew I needed.