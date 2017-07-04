Etisalat Nigeria gets new CEO

Etisalat has appointed Boye Olusanya as its new after the former Chairman Hakeem Belo-Osagie resigned early this week.

Etisalat Group took over Etisalat Nigeria as a result of the telecommunications firm’s inability to repay its debts reaching $1.72 billion (about N541.8 billion).

On Monday, the company’s CEO Matthew Willsher and Chief Financial Officer Olawole Obasunloye stepped down as part of its transition process.

Boye Olusanya was the former Deputy Managing Director of Celtel Nigeria.

He was a pioneer member of Econet in 2001 and has worked through the different stages with the company.

Boye Olusanya holds a BSc in Civil Engineering and MSc in Environmental Civil Engineering from a Liverpool University. He also has another MSc in Computer Science from Manchester University.