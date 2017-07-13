FF Fine Jewellery releases Stunning Lookbook as it Launches New Pieces

FF Fine Jewellery, a premier online jewellery house with the goal of keeping women looking elegant, has released a stunning campaign in collaboration with renowned makeup artist Banke Meshida Lawal of BMPro and top photographer, Big H Studios.

The campaign features a variety of collections from the brand, with a fascinating range of classic pieces and jewellery staples for every woman. From the “Mix Your Stone” collection featuring colourful gold plated designs, the Oriental Collection, to the Bridal Collection with clear cubic zirconia stones – the wide range of jewellery comes in different colours to match just about any occasion!

Credits

Models: Beth Model Management | @bethmodelafrica & Few Model Management @fewmodels

Makeup: Banke Meshida Lawal |@BanksBmPro

Photographer: Henry Orgi | @BigHStudios

Videographer: Daniel Anyiam Films |@DanielAnyiamFilms

Creative Direction: The Style ConciergeWorld |@TheStyle_Concierge

Brand: FFFineJewellery | www.fffinejewellery.com