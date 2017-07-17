The One Stop Store for all your Hair & Fashion Needs! Don’t miss the Official Launch of JBronze Boutique | Sunday, July 30th

Looking for an affordable hair or female clothing? think Jbronze Boutique, we encourage you to look beautiful with your hair and look and slay often as you please.
Jbronze Boutique will officially open its doors on Sunday, July 30th, 2017. It will be opened to meet the demand for unique, high-quality hair clothing and accessories for women. It is a high-class boutique, offering services such as, Hair shopping, personal shopping and complete wardrobe change. At JBRONZE our goal is to “transform your LOOK!”
Because women are becoming more concerned with the “image” they present to the world, the unique feature that JBRONZE apart from its contenders is our Evolution concept which is our core value. It’s all about slaying every day with your appearance!
Date: Sunday, July 30th, 2017
Time: 12noon prompt
Venue: Sandralia Hotel, 111 Eritu Ukiwe Street, Jabi Abuja, Nigeria
Jbronze Boutique makes you bold and confident to wear any hair style, wig and use our other products that reveal your real personalities. We believe you also don’t have to break a bank to conform to societies standards of beauty.
For more enquiries, call +23481337188888 or follow us on Instagram. Also, check out our website here.
Side attractions include Cocktails, Canapés, Networking & lots of discount.
