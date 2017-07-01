Lawyer Discloses why he took up Kidnap Kingpin Evan’s Case

In a recent interview with The Sun, Barrister Olukoya Ogungbeje explained his decision to defend the kidnap kingpin Chukwudi Dumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans.

Ogungbeje accused the media and the Nigerian public of being ignorant of the law saying that he is allowed to defend anyone as far as it is within the bounds of the law.

He mentioned that he had 2 weeks to consult journalists, senior lawyers and some other people before he finally decided to take up the case.

He then concluded by saying what people say in the court of public opinion doesn’t matter.

Read his response below:

No matter the bases of the complaints of the cause of your crime, no matter how unpopular is the cause of your crime, no matter how bad is the cause of your crime, the legal practitioner has a duty to take up the cause, if he’s properly briefed and provided that person represents his client within the bounds of law. So, no matter the public opinion, I have the responsibility to take up the matter. We were properly briefed. So, our action is based on law. And we want to represent our client within the bounds of law, within the confines of law. So, if you for instance, you’re a journalist, if you brief me… you don’t want me to take up your cause, because people are saying negative things about you, or because people have condemned you and found you guilty before the media, that I should not take up your case? Look, let me tell you right away. We were briefed two weeks ago. And I told them to give me two weeks to think, whether I would take up the brief or not. I did my consultations. We consulted even journalists, you can go and make enquiries. I consulted my people. I consulted senior lawyers. So, have I done what is wrong by taking the cause of my clients? Forget what people say in the court of public of opinion, he said.

