Meme Rocha’s Debut Resort Collection Is Not To Be Missed!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Budding eponymous fashion brand Meme Rocha recently unveiled its debut resort collection tagged Naissance.

This collection pulls its inspiration from varied sources bordering on art, culture, history and travel, creating pieces to reflect these ideals.

According to the Creative Director:

This collection has pieces under our ready to wear and luxe arms, with the RTW incorporating solid fabrics like jacquards and cotton to emphasize the silhouette of each piece. Meanwhile, the luxe features chantilly laces and the highest quality and soft textured velvet woven into the most elegant and luxurious designs.

The collection features dramatic silhouettes, flattering cuts, clean finishing, and a fabric selection that glamourizes the ideal Meme Rocha woman, who is adventurous, free-spirited, loves culture, cosmopolitan and a goal-getter.

See the collection below.

Credits

Brand: @memerochaofficial

Photography: Jeremiah Ohimai (@jeremiah.ohimai)

Models: Marilee Megadees| Victoria Nwoha| Melat Abera| Nonyem Ambrose|Laura Ayo

 

