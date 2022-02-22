To No One’s Surprise, Nancy Isime Was One Stylish Host At #TFAA16

TV darling Nancy Isime who hosted The Future Awards Africa 2022 over the weekend, brought sophistication to the stage with her elegant looks.

Nancy kicked things off with a gorgeous black ball gown designed by Stitches by Laura. The outfit featured a long train and a bustier accompanied by lace sleeves. She completed the look with a blonde buzz cut and bold glam makeup.

For her second and final look, Nancy rocked a pink tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers, a black bow tie, and pink crystal-embellished pumps by Amina Muaddi.

The whole look accentuated her beautiful figure. The tuxedo jacket synched at her waist, then the trousers streamlined her leg. Yes! You guessed it. We are obsessed! As for beauty, Nancy opted for her signature blonde buzz cut and bold glam makeup.

Credits

Styling: @thestyleinfidel

Makeup: @bimpeonakoya

Photography: @emmanueloyeleke

Outfits: @atafo.official| @stitchesbylaura_

Assistant Stylists: @mawuli_kome x @sisihannah_

