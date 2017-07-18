New Music + Video: Spender – II For The Night

South Africa based Trap/Hip Hop artist Ogbaji Godwin also known as Spender drops his new single titled “II For the Night“, off his forthcoming debut album.
Listen and Download below:
Download
Watch the video below:
Inspired!
18.07.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
South Africa based Trap/Hip Hop artist Ogbaji Godwin also known as Spender drops his new single titled “II For the Night“, off his forthcoming debut album.
Listen and Download below:
Download
Watch the video below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline