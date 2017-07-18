BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Music + Video: Spender – II For The Night

18.07.2017 at By Leave a Comment

BellaNaija - New Music + Video: Spender - II For The Night

South Africa based Trap/Hip Hop artist Ogbaji Godwin also known as Spender drops his new single titled “II For the Night“, off his forthcoming debut album.

Listen and Download below:

Download
Watch the video below:

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , , , Filed Under: Music

css.php
MENU BellaNaija