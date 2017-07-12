Why do Nigerians Hide their Pregnancy? Twitter NG’s Hilarious Replies

Twitter NG does not fail when it comes to epic replies!

So, yesterday, Media personality Bolanle Olukanni tweeted about her American friends putting up their due dates along with their pregnancy announcement, adding that are Nigerian friends do not.

My americana friends put up their due dates when they announce their pregnancy. My naija friends dont even post when pregnant. — Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanleolukanni) July 11, 2017

They just show up 2 months after birth , do one bad ass baby shoot and say #blessed #mommysown #mom 😂😂😂 — Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanleolukanni) July 11, 2017

As usual, Tweeps were ready and gave her reasons why that is not the case in Nigeria. See below:

This is Nigeria. Only the spiritually inclined understand the importance of keeping silent till the miracle manifests. pic.twitter.com/1sHsjLyTXk — Sope (@Shoppyanno) July 11, 2017

Spirituality matter, this is Nigeria where they can remove baby and replace him/her with pangolo — Fadipe Temitope Oyin (@Toyindamola) July 12, 2017

When its your due date.. pls announce it let witches help u terminate your blessing — Amandalee💞 (@MarieAmanda69) July 11, 2017

Ah! Why naa? You want all d witches and wizards in their village to follow up on their case n replace pikin wit lizard?? Silence is best o!😂 — Funmilola (@Engr_Funmi) July 12, 2017

Left for me…I’ll post when the child turns 18🚶🏽 — Ikechukwu Unachukwu (@ike_unax) July 12, 2017

So they will wake up the next morning nd the pregnancy has vanished like evans…. Aunty u try ooo — Temitope (@king_aduke) July 12, 2017

You will post your due date now and your village people will postpone it, to 2019. https://t.co/YoeX33jVGm — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 11, 2017