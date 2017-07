A twitter user @lanaakintola has shared his sad experience with officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) after they stopped him “for no reason”.

He told BellaNaija that he was stopped near a roundabout at Ogudu, Lagos at about 7.30PM.

He said the policemen accused him of being a fraudster after seeing a photo of Amber Rose on his phone, before extorting him of money.

Read the tweets below: