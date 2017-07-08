Video shows Venus Williams “lawfully” entered intersection before Fatal Crash – Police | WATCH

Police has said that Tennis star, Venus Williams entered an intersection “lawfully” seconds before a fatal crash between her SUV and another car.

In an initial police report about the June 9 crash, the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department had said that Williams, was at fault in the crash as a result of “violating the right of way” of the other vehicle involved.

However, in an updated statement released on Friday, the police said the earlier statement was based on eyewitness report which said Venus ran a red light. However, the video surveillance footage released stated otherwise.

See the statement below:

After the initial investigation was conducted, new evidence into the incident was located. Video surveillance footage was obtained from a community south of the intersection which recorded the traffic crash. Based on the evidence obtained in the ongoing investigation, it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal, and attempted to travel north through the intersection to BallenIsles Drive. As Williams was traveling through the intersection, a Nissan Altima entered the intersection traveling south, and made a left turn in front of William’s vehicle, causing her to stop advancing through the intersection to avoid a collision. After the Nissan had proceeded past Williams, Williams then started to proceed north through the intersection in accordance with F.S.S. 316.075 (1)(a)1. The vehicle driven by Linda Barson was traveling west on Northlake Blvd, in the outside lane, approaching a steady red traffic signal. The traffic signal then cycled to green, at which time Barson continued westbound and entered the intersection. The front end of Barson’s vehicle collided with the right front of William’s vehicle.

Linda suffered several fractures to her right arm and hand. Her husband Jerome Barson, who was in the passenger’s side was left with a fractured spine and numerous internal injuries. He died on June 22.

In a Facebook post last week, Venus expressed her sorrow saying: “I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.”

Venus broke down in tears and left a press conference on Monday when asked about the crash.

