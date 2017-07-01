Yemi Alade finally unveils her “Mama Afrique” EP + “Nakupenda” (Swahili) feat. Nyashinski

Effyzzie Music Group drops Yemi Alade‘s extended play titled “Mama Afrique“, an extension of her acclaimed sophomore LP.

The extended play is her third body of work following two successful studio albums; “King of Queens” and “Mama Africa: The Diary of an African Woman“. The set features Kenyan music star Nyashinski on the Swahili version of her soaring love ballad “Nakupenda“, a Ricii Lompeurs remix of her afro-house smash “Want You“, alongside new and revamped multilingual versions of numbers originally housed on the “Mama Africa” album.

Get “Mama Afrique” here

Listen to “Nakupenda” feat. Nyashinski below:

Download