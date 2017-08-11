BN Living Sweet Spot: Moment Soldier returns to Family after fighting Boko Haram

These photos of a Nigerian Soldier who returned to his family from fighting Boko Haram were shared on Twitter on Thursday.

The soldier surprised his family following the Nigerian Army rotation of troops serving in the North-East.

See the joyful photos and the post below:

🖼️ Hero 🇳🇬Nigerian Soldier surprise family as he returns from fighting Boko Haram following Nigerian Army rotation of Troops Serving in NE pic.twitter.com/j4z3WRz7xT — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) August 10, 2017

Photo Credit: @ogundamisi