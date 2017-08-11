BN Living Sweet Spot: Moment Soldier returns to Family after fighting Boko Haram

These photos of a Nigerian Soldier who returned to his family from fighting Boko Haram were shared on Twitter on Thursday.
The soldier surprised his family following the Nigerian Army rotation of troops serving in the North-East.
See the joyful photos and the post below:
🖼️ Hero 🇳🇬Nigerian Soldier surprise family as he returns from fighting Boko Haram following Nigerian Army rotation of Troops Serving in NE pic.twitter.com/j4z3WRz7xT
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) August 10, 2017
Photo Credit: @ogundamisi
Is he fighting Iraq
PR toh bad.
Please give them their privacy and don’t use them to play politics
Are you being serious?
May God help you and your sour face
That is such an insensitive and ignorant comment! Even if he is fighting neighbourhood gangs, a man left his family, went into a very dangerous situation and came back ALIVE!!! Plenty to celebrate. Not everything has an agenda.
And you are inferring that Boko Haram is not as dangerous as ISIS?
Such joy…This fight against bokoharam is as real as day and night. Congrats Ma’am for having your husband back from the jungle. God bless whoever suggested the rotation.
Tears came to my eyes seeing this. Good bless military men that put their lives in danger to fight for our safety, and bless their families who are left behind waiting for them, not knowing if they will come back in one piece, broken, or in a casket.
Its a real sacrifice.