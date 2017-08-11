BellaNaija

BN Living Sweet Spot: Moment Soldier returns to Family after fighting Boko Haram

11.08.2017

These photos of a Nigerian Soldier who returned to his family from fighting Boko Haram were shared on Twitter on Thursday.

The soldier surprised his family following the Nigerian Army rotation of troops serving in the North-East.

See the joyful photos and the post below:

Photo Credit: @ogundamisi

7 Comments on BN Living Sweet Spot: Moment Soldier returns to Family after fighting Boko Haram
  • Theresa Doghor August 11, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Is he fighting Iraq

    PR toh bad.
    Please give them their privacy and don’t use them to play politics

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Noms August 11, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      Are you being serious?

      Love this! 11
    • Ocean Beauty August 11, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      May God help you and your sour face

      Love this! 28
    • Fear God… August 11, 2017 at 3:48 pm

      That is such an insensitive and ignorant comment! Even if he is fighting neighbourhood gangs, a man left his family, went into a very dangerous situation and came back ALIVE!!! Plenty to celebrate. Not everything has an agenda.

      Love this! 1
  • B August 11, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    And you are inferring that Boko Haram is not as dangerous as ISIS?

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Noms August 11, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Such joy…This fight against bokoharam is as real as day and night. Congrats Ma’am for having your husband back from the jungle. God bless whoever suggested the rotation.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Chu August 11, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Tears came to my eyes seeing this. Good bless military men that put their lives in danger to fight for our safety, and bless their families who are left behind waiting for them, not knowing if they will come back in one piece, broken, or in a casket.
    Its a real sacrifice.

    Love this! 19 Reply
