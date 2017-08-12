CNN’s Stephanie Busari Turns 40 Today with gorgeous New Photos!

CNN Africa Editor and Gracie Award Winner, Stephanie Busari turns 40 today!

The award winning journalist whose extensive coverage of the Missing Chibok Girls earned her the prestigious Gracie Awards a few months ago took to a portrait session with celebrity photographer TY Bello to mark her new age.

According to Stephanie’s team, she is particularly thankful for this new age as she reassures her commitment social good and telling different stories about Nigeria and Africa which have been some of the defining principles of her long-standing career and life.

To mark her special day she will host a number of influential guests at a private dinner at her residence, where she hopes to engage them furthermore on some of the issues closest to her heart as she hosts them to an entertaining evening.

Talking about her birthday, Stephanie posted on Instagram:

So here it is the BIG 40!!!! For a long time, I was apprehensive about turning 40. The weight of 40 felt so big and intimidating. But today, I embrace the fullness of this milestone age with grace, humility and gratitude knowing that I am privileged to be alive, to be surrounded with amazing friends and family. I will live each day with passion, striving always for excellence in what I do, to be a great mother to my beautiful daughter and all other children that God chooses to bless me with. I thank God for the special grace to be alive today, to live and love another day. For enormous blessings I cannot quantify and for life in abundance. Thank you to the forever excellent @tybello for these beautiful, jaw dropping pictures. You’re truly a master at what you do. You will be celebrated just as you have celebrated me. Happy born day to me! Now let’s PARTY!!!! #lifebeginsatforty #40isthenew20 #birthday #photoshoot #blessedbeyondmeasure

Credits

Photography: TY Bello

Make up: Meekness Ayafor at RavishinMakeovers

Styling: Jane Michael Ekanem

Hair: Adetunji Olofinlade at Haircraft