All Grown Up! Mocheddah is the cover star for Guardian Life Magazine’s latest Issue

When most people think about Mocheddah, they remember a tomboyish girl who stormed into the music scene at a young age. Now she’s all grown up and focusing on more than just her music.

Guardian Life caught up with Mocheddah, who talks about her departure from the music industry and her future plans for her brand.

Pick up The Guardian and Guardian Life Magazine today to read their exclusive interview with Mocheddah.

Credit
Creative Direction: @beatriceporbeni
Photographer: @jerrie_rotimi
Styling: @nkemokorafor and @global_addict
Makeup: @eyesome_beauty

