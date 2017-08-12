Musician Segun Bucknor Passes away at 71

Segun Bucknor, a journalist and prominent musician who is known for his Soul music style in the 70s passed away on Friday, August 11, 2017.

Segun is also the father to popular event planner Funke Bucknor-Obruthe and On–air personality Tosyn Bucknor. According to reports, the legendary musician had been down with stroke for a while now.

His daughter, Tosyn took to her Instagram page to share a photo of him accompanied with sweet words.

She wrote:

Your daddy know you’re a flame

Your daddy know you’re a flame Even to the angels it may sound like a lie

For you child

He has the troops and extra backup standing by

For you child

For you he’s the best he can be

For you child

For you he’s the best he can be

Oh child don’t you know

Your daddy love come with a life time guarantee

Adding: The first superhero I ever knew…Was called dad.

Our thought and prayers remain with his family & friends.