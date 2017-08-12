Musician Segun Bucknor Passes away at 71

Segun Bucknor, a journalist and prominent musician who is known for his Soul music style in the 70s passed away on Friday, August 11, 2017.
Segun is also the father to popular event planner Funke Bucknor-Obruthe and On–air personality Tosyn Bucknor. According to reports, the legendary musician had been down with stroke for a while now.
His daughter, Tosyn took to her Instagram page to share a photo of him accompanied with sweet words.
She wrote:
Your daddy know you’re a flame
Your daddy know you’re a flame
Your daddy know you’re a flame
Your daddy know you’re a flame
Even to the angels it may sound like a lie
For you child
He has the troops and extra backup standing by
For you child
For you he’s the best he can be
For you child
For you he’s the best he can be
Oh child don’t you know
Your daddy love come with a life time guarantee
Adding: The first superhero I ever knew…Was called dad.
Our thought and prayers remain with his family & friends.
Rest in peace, sir…I pray God gives the family the strength to bear this huge loss