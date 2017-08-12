BellaNaija

Inspired!

#SoMykonos17: Check Out Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s Second Wedding Dress

12.08.2017

TV personality Stephanie Coker Aderinokun‘s White Wedding to Olumide Aderinokun is happening today on the Greek island of Mykonos.

A couple of hours ago we brought you the first look at her wedding dress, and now we bring you another look at her second wedding dress made by top Nigerian designer Andrea Iyamah.

It’s straight out of a fairytale!

Photo Credit: @priveluxuryevents

Comment

5 Comments on #SoMykonos17: Check Out Stephanie Coker Aderinokun's Second Wedding Dress
  • Jane August 12, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Wow. Beautiful. I really pray that you are putting more effort spiritually to make this marriage work as you are obviously putting physically. We really don’t want to start hearing stories down the line. God bless you both as you start your new life together.

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • Seriously August 12, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      Those who don’t post as much still struggle in their marriages. Some spent hours praying and their marriage still crumbled only bcos they still pretend and are not putting things into practice. It doesn’t determine anything. It’s her fairytale, let her enjoy it. If you are not interested, don’t click on it.

      Love this! 2
  • Wunmi August 12, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Edakun what does their hashtag mean #SOmykonos
    Being trying to figure since

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • akama August 12, 2017 at 8:43 pm

      @Wunmi I think SO means Stephanie Olumide and Mykonos is were their wedding is taking place.

      Love this! 0
  • Ewa August 12, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Very apt!
    Jane, where you got this wisdom from would never dry.
    Stephanie!!
    Enough of this show off, simplicity is the utmost sophistication. You are TRYING TOO Had to keep up WITH the Jones and you don’t apprear as a smart person ..

    Love this! 10 Reply
