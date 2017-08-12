SoMykonos17: Check Out Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s Second Wedding Dress

TV personality Stephanie Coker Aderinokun‘s White Wedding to Olumide Aderinokun is happening today on the Greek island of Mykonos.
A couple of hours ago we brought you the first look at her wedding dress, and now we bring you another look at her second wedding dress made by top Nigerian designer Andrea Iyamah.
It’s straight out of a fairytale!
Photo Credit: @priveluxuryevents
Wow. Beautiful. I really pray that you are putting more effort spiritually to make this marriage work as you are obviously putting physically. We really don’t want to start hearing stories down the line. God bless you both as you start your new life together.
Those who don’t post as much still struggle in their marriages. Some spent hours praying and their marriage still crumbled only bcos they still pretend and are not putting things into practice. It doesn’t determine anything. It’s her fairytale, let her enjoy it. If you are not interested, don’t click on it.
Edakun what does their hashtag mean #SOmykonos
Being trying to figure since
@Wunmi I think SO means Stephanie Olumide and Mykonos is were their wedding is taking place.
Very apt!
Jane, where you got this wisdom from would never dry.
Stephanie!!
Enough of this show off, simplicity is the utmost sophistication. You are TRYING TOO Had to keep up WITH the Jones and you don’t apprear as a smart person ..