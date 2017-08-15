Taylor Swift wins Groping Case, awarded $1 in Damages

A jury made up of 6 women and 2 men has ruled in favour of pop star Taylor Swift in the sexual assault case she filed against former radio host David Mueller.

He will be required to pay $1 in damages to Swift.

Mueller had sued Taylor Swift, her mother Andrea Swift, and radio promotions director Frank Bell for $3m, saying Taylor Swift cost him his job with her allegation that he groped her at a meet and greet in 2013.

His case was however, dismissed on Friday afternoon in a Denver court. U.S. District Judge William Martinez threw out the radio DJ’s lawsuit against Taylor Swift.

The Judge ruled that Mueller’s team had not successfully shown that Swift got Mueller fired after she complained to his bosses about his alleged behavior at the meet and greet. Swift’s team has maintained that while Swift told Mueller’s boss about the incident, she did not suggest he be let go.

Swift had asked for $1 million for symbolic damages which she has promised will go to charity.

According to CNN, the jury also found Andrea Swift and Frank Bell, not liable for tortious interference.

Taylor Swift, in a statement after her victory thanked everyone for “fighting for (her) and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault.”

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves,” Swift added.

Doug Baldridge, the singer’s lawyer said that the ruling “not just a win” but “something that can make a difference.”

“It takes people like Taylor, wonderful people like Taylor, who we all know, to stand up and draw these lines. As I said in the closing [argument], that dollar, that single dollar, is of immeasurable value in this ever going fight to figure out where the lines are, what’s right and what’s wrong,” Baldridge added.

Speaking to CNN Monday night, Mueller said: “My heart is still set on proving my innocence,” Mueller said. “I’m resolute.”