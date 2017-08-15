BellaNaija

Here’s why this College Professor wants to “automatically fail” Students who Cheat

Twitter user (@antoniobonton) in a series of tweets revealed a hilarious but thought-provoking episode with his college professor.

He explained that the said professor hates students who cheats during exams and tests and the reason is because her first husband once cheated on her with 3 side-affairs.

She went ahead to state that whenever a student cheat, she gets flashbacks of the episode and also went ahead to name the girls involved.

Read his tweets below:

While some commenters are laughing away at the thread, others say her resolve is a symptom of damaged emotions and she needs to see a psychologist.

However, cheating in examination leads to varying kinds of punishment from the institution involved including retaking of the examination, suspension or expulsion.

BN Fam, what are your thoughts on this?

  • Aisha August 15, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Only 3 Affairs?? Probably had hundreds she didn’t know about.

    Love this! 2 Reply
