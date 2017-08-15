Zendaya sparkles in Bruno Mars “Versace on the floor” Music Video



20-year-old Zendaya is the leading lady in Bruno Mars‘ new music video Versace on the floor.

The actress who made her debut into Hollywood when she was just a teenager, is giving grown and sexy vibes as she sizzles in a figure hugging mini dress.

Singing along to Mars’ song, she is rocking a blunt fringe and long straight hair throughout the video, occasionally dancing to the love song in the dimly lit set for the video shoot.

Zendaya took to her Instagram to thank Bruno Mars for featuring her in the music video with the caption;

When the flyest man out here calls you for one of the flyest songs out..you make it happen.

Watch the music video