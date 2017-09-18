TheBanjokos17 Pre-Wedding: Saxophonist Beejay Sax weds his “Partner Forever” ?

Popular saxophonist Beejay Sax is set to wed the love of his life, Modupeoluwa and we absolutely love their adorable pre-wedding photos for #TheBanjokos17.
The groom-to-be shared this post below, calling his wife-to-be his “partner forever”, which of course inspired the title of this post.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes the cute couple all the best blessing on their journey as one.
Credits
Photography: @jopstudios
Groom: @beejaysaxb
Bride: @bukekayoo
Simply Unique, Congratulations Amazing Couple, May God Bless Your Home, Happy Married Life!!!
Was her wig falling off in the first picture?
They’re so fine. Their babies will be super cuteee!
Why is she not facing the camera? He’s cure tho!
Na only the guy’s face we dey see… congrats 2 them tho…
I could not see the face of the bride-to-be