BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#TheBanjokos17 Pre-Wedding: Saxophonist Beejay Sax weds his “Partner Forever” ?

18.09.2017 at By 6 Comments

Popular saxophonist Beejay Sax is set to wed the love of his life, Modupeoluwa and we absolutely love their adorable pre-wedding photos for #TheBanjokos17.

The groom-to-be shared this post below, calling his wife-to-be his “partner forever”, which of course inspired the title of this post.

@bukekayoo my partner forever thebanjokos17

A post shared by abolajibanjoko (@beejaysaxb) on

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the cute couple all the best blessing on their journey as one.

Credits
Photography: @jopstudios
Groom: @beejaysaxb
Bride: @bukekayoo

6 Comments on #TheBanjokos17 Pre-Wedding: Saxophonist Beejay Sax weds his “Partner Forever” ?
  • MercyI September 18, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Simply Unique, Congratulations Amazing Couple, May God Bless Your Home, Happy Married Life!!!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Sugamama September 18, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Was her wig falling off in the first picture?

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Tee! September 18, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    They’re so fine. Their babies will be super cuteee!

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Anu September 21, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Why is she not facing the camera? He’s cure tho!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • mz Titilitious September 21, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Na only the guy’s face we dey see… congrats 2 them tho…

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • stacy_kema September 22, 2017 at 10:15 am

    I could not see the face of the bride-to-be

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija