Michelle Obama criticizes Female Trump Voters

Michelle Obama has only harsh words for women who voted for US President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections.
The former first lady, speaking at a sales and marketing conference in Boston, said women who voted against Clinton voted against their own interests, New York Post reports.
She said:
Quite frankly, we saw this in this election, any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice.
She went on to say the women who chose Trump felt he was better for them. She said:
It doesn’t say much about Hillary, and everybody’s trying to worry about what it means for Hillary and no, no, no what does this mean for us as women?
That we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, ‘He’s better for me. His voice is more true to me.’ To me that just says, you don’t like your voice. You just like the thing you’re told to like.
Obama did say she wants him to succeed as president, as he already has been elected, and whatever he does will affect the entire country. She said:
We want the sitting president to be successful because we live in this country. He is our commander in chief, he was voted in.
Just Negodi this one. Speaking as if women did not vote for her husband as well.
oh I get it, they should all have voted for Hillary Clinton. eehmmm!! Ma’am, do come down to Nigeria and as Sarah Jibril how far…
Enough with your blackmail move on please. Where were your voices went it all spoke against Monica Lewinsky for Bill Clinton? Hypocrites.
Except her husband isnt a sexist pig who objectives women publicly. I can only imagine that he is much worse in private
Michelle Obama crying more than the bereaved.
Your husband’s tenure is over, go get a job!
She does have a job…And is beloved and popular ..and everyone is clamoring to have her keynote their event…That is power my friend; And entirely befitting an upstanding woman and role model.
You can sit in Nigeria and disrespect her while cheering and trolling for a racist buffoon and his grifting kkklan who think very little of people who look like you; but whether you know it or not, Michelle Obama’s voice, wisdom and insights remain invaluable – even on your behalf.
…..besides everyone is free to vote the candidate of their choice without this gender prejudice mindset you are propagating.
Hilary is probably too sly.
@kkay.. I wish I could love ur comment more than once..
Clinton didn’t loss because she is female. She is terribly flawed, and Americans simply choose the lesser evil of the candidates. A cleaner female candidate could have beat Donald Trump, never Hillary Clinton… even little known Barack Obama beat her in 2008.
Lose*
Sometimes you lot confuse me. Trump was a lot more flawed than Clinton especially against women…he’s sexist and that’s what she’s referencing. Why, i’m not surprised, you lot voted Buhari…airheads
And Clinton was helping cover up her husband abuse and raping women. Little wonder she was caught on camera mocking a rape victim she was defending the abuser in court when she had previously claimed she was compelled to represent the rapist. She is not just a serial liar but a thief too.
Donald Trump talk, but Bill Clinton actually did and Hillary was accessory to his crimes because she is power hungry. That is why she stuck to him despite his serial philandering.