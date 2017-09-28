Michelle Obama criticizes Female Trump Voters

Michelle Obama has only harsh words for women who voted for US President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections.

The former first lady, speaking at a sales and marketing conference in Boston, said women who voted against Clinton voted against their own interests, New York Post reports.

She said:

Quite frankly, we saw this in this election, any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice.

She went on to say the women who chose Trump felt he was better for them. She said:

It doesn’t say much about Hillary, and everybody’s trying to worry about what it means for Hillary and no, no, no what does this mean for us as women? That we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, ‘He’s better for me. His voice is more true to me.’ To me that just says, you don’t like your voice. You just like the thing you’re told to like.

Obama did say she wants him to succeed as president, as he already has been elected, and whatever he does will affect the entire country. She said:

We want the sitting president to be successful because we live in this country. He is our commander in chief, he was voted in.