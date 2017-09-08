“I exfoliate like a madman” – Pharrell Williams reveals Skincare Routine

Perpetual young man Pharrell Williams recently revealed how he has managed to maintain his age defying-looks in an interview with Dazed.

Pharrell, whose photos makes the rounds on social media every award season, people commenting on how young he looks despite his age (44), has said he drinks a lot of water and exfoliates “like a narcissistic madman.” He said:

I exfoliate like a madman. When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you. To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster. There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman.

Speaking to Into the Gloss, Pharrell was more detailed.

He uses skincare products prescribed to him by his dermatologist, he said, after he was advised by supermodel Naomi Campbell to visit one. He said:

You have to clean your face. You can’t sit around and assume it’s going to be OK. I wash my face every day—don’t be afraid to wash yours before you go to bed! My dermatologist, Dr. Elena Jones, gave me the Glytone Self-Foaming Cleanser, which I wash off with cold water to close my pores. I follow that with a Clearing Toner and Moisturizer, also from my dermatologist. You have to take care of your skin. Years and years and years ago, Naomi Campbell pulled me aside and said, ‘Listen, this is what you have to do—you have to go to a dermatologist; you can’t keep using drugstore products.’ Well, you can, but with the store products you have to be really diligent. At the end of the day, you just have to take care of your face. I’m being honest with you. And, no, I don’t wear fragrance