BellaNaija

Inspired!

Beauty, Elegance & Celebration at #AquafinaEMLN2017 as Tobi Momoh & Stephen Aladenika emerged Winners

14.10.2017 at By 1 Comment

 The 2017 Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria saw the beginning of two new pure stories at a star-studded grand finale on Sunday.

Elite Model Look

Stephen and Tobi at #AquafinaEMLN2017

Here is a sneak peek of how it all went down.

The models walking down the runway in colourful attires.

Elite Model Look

Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria offers an opportunity for Nigerian models to compete on the runway of the most prestigious international modelling contest which has produced top models like Mayowa Nicholas, Victor Ndigwe and Davidson Obennebo, 2016 Aquafina Elite Model Look Nigeria winner. Also, Davidson was the first African to win the Elite Model Look World Competition in 33 years.

The 2017 event attracted over 1000 aspiring models and fashion enthusiasts from all corners of the country. After a rigorous audition process and intensive boot camp, 2 winners emerged from the 24 models who made it to the finale. The winners are named Stephen & Tobi.

Stephen, Tobi with Senior Brand Manager of SBC, Segun Ogunleye and Head of Marketing of SBC, Norden Thurston.

Elite Model Look

The 2017 winners, Stephen Aladenika and Oluwatobiloba Momoh walked away with a cash prize of One Million naira each and the chance to represent Nigeria at the Elite Model Look International World Finals where they stand a chance to win $150,000 alongside a modelling contract with Elite Model Management Worldwide and a two-year modelling contract with Beth Model Management Africa.

Just like Mayowa Nicholas, Victor Ndigwe, Omoh Momoh, Davidson Obennebo and many others, their pure stories have just begun.

We wish them all the best as they go on to walk the runway at the Elite Model Look World competition.

Aquafina premium drinking water from the makers of Pepsi in partnership with Elite Model Look Nigeria has consistently discovered the hottest stars in the modelling industry and had helped launch the careers of young models at the most prestigious modelling agency in the world

Elite Model Look

Davidson and Agbani Darego

Elite Model Look

#AquafinaEMLN2017 Top 5 Male contestants

Elite Model Look

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu at #AquafinaEMLN2017

Elite Model Look

Kelechi Amadi Obi at #AquafinaEMLN2017

————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

1 Comments on Beauty, Elegance & Celebration at #AquafinaEMLN2017 as Tobi Momoh & Stephen Aladenika emerged Winners
  • Van October 14, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    How did the ugliest chick win? Lmfao, I can’t.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pon Pon Pon Da Grin 4:14
  2. Alobam Phyno 4:39
  3. Tauraro Ft. ClassiQ Kheengz 4:16
  4. Kako Bii Chicken Reminisce 3:45
  5. Ana Haka Ft. Reminisce ClassiQ 4:02
  6. GhostMode ft Olamide Phyno 3:51
  7. Anti Social ft Olamide Morell 3:39
  8. Local Rappers Ft. Olamide x Phyno Reminisce 5:15
  9. Wazoba ft. Phyno x Reminisce Morell 4:48
  10. Ogene (Remix) ft. Flavour, Lil Kesh & Ycee Zoro 4:08

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija