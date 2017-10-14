Heineken set to inspire the world with its first ever African Inspired Fashion Collection at the Lagos Fashion Design Week 2017

Heineken has proudly announced that it will be supporting the Lagos Fashion and Design Week as headline sponsor of the 2017 edition. This year will be the third consecutive year Heineken will be headline sponsors of the top number one fashion showcase in Africa which brings together the best in the fashion industry across the continent.

Date: Wednesday, October 25th to Saturday, October 28th, 2017.

Venue: Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Founded by Style House Files, Lagos Fashion and Design Week, leads the way with initiatives that supports, strengthens and develops the fashion industry. Connecting with over 20 million Pan-African insiders, LFDW features Runway Shows, Fashion Business Series, Fashion Focus Talks, and the #HLFDW After Party. This year’s events will feature an exciting four-day line up themed “Africa: Shaping Fashion’s Future”

Speaking at the press cocktail to officially kick off this year’s event, Franco Maria Maggi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries said sponsorship of the Lagos Fashion and Design Week is Heineken’s way of inspiring its Nigerian and African consumers to break through every border and open their world to perform their craft and skill to the world.

“We are excited to be a part of this unique experience once again as Lagos shows the beauty of African fashion to the world and how Africa will shape fashion’s future. We are even more excited to showcase the first ever Heineken® Africa Inspired Fashion Collection at this year’s Lagos Fashion and Design Week, a demonstration of Heineken’s appreciation of African designs and designers, made possible through a collaborative work between the Heineken East Africa team, global Heineken design team as well as the Nigerian team”.

“The same way Heineken has broken borders from its birth place in Amsterdam, Netherlands to 192 countries around the world, is how we see the African fashion industry and its players breaking boundaries to make huge impact around the world. The Lagos Fashion and Design Week is indeed a highly significant platform for Heineken® to support African fashion designers to perform their craftsmanship and make their mark in the fashion industry’’”

East African designers set to feature at the Heineken LFDW 2017 were selected through a highly competitive ‘Africa Inspired Fashion Challenge’ which motivated the best and most innovative East African emerging designers to create a truly Heineken inspired African fashion collection.

The two highly talented winning designers, Lulu Mutuli and Azra Walji, supported by the Global Heineken Design Team and LEW design house have created the Heineken Africa Inspired Fashion collection, a unique brand fashion collection, truly Africa inspired, to be showcased at the Heineken LFDW 2017.

