Awesome Treasures Foundation held its 3rd Annual Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Summit – Pastor Funke Felix Adejumo, Joke Silva, Omoni Oboli & Kemi Adetiba Attended

For over 19 years, Awesome Treasures Foundation, a faith-based Non-Governmental Organization has been actively involved in the raising of transformational leaders towards a National Renaissance in line with the Sustainable Development Goals declared by the United Nations.

Awesome Treasures Foundation held its 3rd Annual Awesome Awards and Thanksgiving Summit on Sunday, October 15th, 2017. The annual Awesome Awards which held its inaugural edition in 2015, is a platform designed to recognize and celebrate individuals, who display excellence in their chosen fields of endeavor and whose values make them safe Role Models to the society.

The awards held was combined with a Thanksgiving Concert and was a time to give unfettered and abundant praises to God. Big Bolaji one of Nigeria’s most renowned international Gospel Artistes, alongside Tim Godfrey & the Xtreme Crew led the audience in super charged praise and worship sessions.

Olajumoke Adenowo, Founder, Awesome Treasures Foundation and Principal Partner, AD Consulting Limited, an international multiple award-winning Architectural and Interior Architecture firm, in reiterating the purpose for the Awesome Awards gave a brief speech emphasizing the place of role models as guiding lights to society.

The Awesome Award winners for 2017 include;

The 2017 Salt and Light Award was presented to Funke Felix Adejumo; President, Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation and the award was presented by Olajumoke Adenowo (Founder, Awesome Treasures Foundation).

The Woman in Leadership of the Year Award went to Her Excellency, Omolewa Ahmed, First Lady Kwara State (founder, LEAH Foundation) for her outstanding contribution to the nation, her values, virtues and principles and for raising change agents among the Nigerian youths. Funke Felix Adejumo presented this award.

Joke Silva, whose acting career exemplifies excellence and versatility in an array of roles, won The Doyenne Actress of the Year Award and it was presented by Mahmood Ali-Balogun (Filmmaker, cultural worker and the Managing director of Brickwall Communications Limited). She dedicated the award to her husband Olu Jacobs (Renowned Veteran Actor) who was in attendance, cheering her on with a standing ovation.

The Creative Entrepreneur of the Year Award went to Kemi Adetiba – Music Video Director, Filmmaker, and Television Director; a firebrand in the Nigerian creative industry. Adesuwa Onyenokwe (Publisher, TW Magazine) presented this award.

The Producer of The Year Award, Seminal Movie went to Omoni Oboli for her brilliant work on “Wives on Strike” and it was presented by Fidelis Anosike (Chief Executive of the Daily Times Group). Debola Williams (Co-Founder, Red Media) lent his voice by analyzing the impact of Omoni Oboli’s film ‘’Wives on Strike’’. The Wives on Strike cast present were Ufuoma Mcdermott (Nollywood Actor/Producer), Chioma Akpotha (Nollywood Actor/Producer) and Toyin Abraham (Nollywood Actor/Film maker) to star in the ‘Wives on strike revolution’ was present.

Tim Godfrey was also celebrated, as he was presented with The Music Entrepreneur of the Year Award for His outstanding contributions to the music industry, and the award was presented to him by Paul Okeugo (Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Chocolate City Group).

Nkechi Harry Ngonadi, CEO NHN Couture, won the The Social Media Change Agent of the Year Award, and it was presented by Osayi Alile, CEO ACT Foundation.

Sedoten Debby Nuatin received The Volunteer of the Year Award for her outstanding contribution and dedication to the foundation and its work and the award was presented by Ambassador to Awesome Treasures Foundation Niyi Fajimi and his wife Simi.

The highlight of the occasion was a surprise for Olajumoke Adenowo whose birthday was merely hours away (on the 16th) as she cut her cake amongst her friends and dignitaries such as; Her husband, Olukorede Adenowo (Director- Standard Chartered Bank Senegal and Gambia), Her Excellency, Omolewa Ahmed (First Lady Kwara State), Her Excellency, Florence Ajimobi (the Oyo State First Lady), Her Excellency, Sarah Sosan (former Deputy Governor of Lagos State), Funke Felix Adejumo and Joke Silva.

Dignitaries and celebrities also present at the event included; Seun Oni (Country Chief Finance Officer, Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company and Board member Awesome Treasures Foundation), Toyin Bakare (Executive Director SAS Textiles), Steve Harris (Management Consultant, EdgeEcution), JimiTewe (CEO Inspiro Consulting), Mo Cheddah and others.

The exquisite actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju gracefully anchored the event.

See photos below.

