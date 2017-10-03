BellaNaija

Awesome Treasures Foundation held its 3rd Annual Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Summit – Pastor Funke Felix Adejumo, Joke Silva, Omoni Oboli & Kemi Adetiba Attended

Awesome Treasures Foundation

Osayi Alile (CEO, ACT Foundation), Nkechi Harry Ngonadi (recipient of the the social media change of the year award) and Pastor Funke Felix Adejumo sharing beautiful moments with Olajumoke Adenowo

For over 19 years, Awesome Treasures Foundation, a faith-based Non-Governmental Organization has been actively involved in the raising of transformational leaders towards a National Renaissance in line with the Sustainable Development Goals declared by the United Nations.

Olajumoke Adenowo (Founder, Awesome Treasures Foundation)

Awesome Treasures Foundation held its 3rd Annual Awesome Awards and Thanksgiving Summit on Sunday, October 15th, 2017. The annual Awesome Awards which held its inaugural edition in 2015, is a platform designed to recognize and celebrate individuals, who display excellence in their chosen fields of endeavor and whose values make them safe Role Models to the society.

The awards held was combined with a Thanksgiving Concert and was a time to give unfettered and abundant praises to God. Big Bolaji one of Nigeria’s most renowned international Gospel Artistes, alongside Tim Godfrey & the Xtreme Crew led the audience in super charged praise and worship sessions.

Olu Jacobs (Veteran Nollywood actor) and Joke Silva (Veteran Nollywood actress) at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

Olajumoke Adenowo, Founder, Awesome Treasures Foundation and Principal Partner, AD Consulting Limited, an international multiple award-winning Architectural and Interior Architecture firm, in reiterating  the purpose for the Awesome Awards gave a brief speech emphasizing the place of role models as guiding lights to society.

Olajumoke Adenowo on the Awesome Award stage

The Awesome Award winners for 2017 include;

The 2017 Salt and Light Award was presented to Funke Felix Adejumo; President, Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation and the award was presented by Olajumoke Adenowo (Founder, Awesome Treasures Foundation).

Omoni Oboli ( Recipient of the Producer of the year – Seminal script on the movie Wives on Strike)

The Woman in Leadership of the Year Award went to Her Excellency, Omolewa Ahmed, First Lady Kwara State (founder, LEAH Foundation) for her outstanding contribution to the nation, her values, virtues and principles and for raising change agents among the Nigerian youths. Funke Felix Adejumo presented this award.

Joke Silva – Recipient of the Doyenne Actress Award 2017

Joke Silva, whose acting career exemplifies excellence and versatility in an array of roles, won The Doyenne Actress of the Year Award and it was presented by Mahmood  Ali-Balogun (Filmmaker, cultural worker and the Managing director of Brickwall Communications Limited). She dedicated the award to her husband Olu Jacobs (Renowned Veteran Actor) who was in attendance, cheering her on with a standing ovation.

Osayi Alile (Executive Director, ACT Foundation) and Nkechi Harry Ngonadi (recipient of The Social Media Change of the Year Award) sharing beautiful moments at the event

The Creative Entrepreneur of the Year Award went to Kemi Adetiba – Music Video Director, Filmmaker, and Television Director; a firebrand in the Nigerian creative industry. Adesuwa Onyenokwe (Publisher, TW Magazine) presented this award.

The Producer of The Year Award, Seminal Movie went to Omoni Oboli for her brilliant work on “Wives on Strike” and it was presented by Fidelis Anosike (Chief Executive of the Daily Times Group). Debola Williams (Co-Founder, Red Media) lent his voice by analyzing the impact of Omoni Oboli’s film ‘’Wives on Strike’’. The Wives on Strike cast present were Ufuoma Mcdermott (Nollywood Actor/Producer), Chioma Akpotha (Nollywood Actor/Producer) and Toyin Abraham (Nollywood Actor/Film maker) to star in the ‘Wives on strike revolution’ was present.

Paul Okeugo (VP, Chocolate City Group) and Tim Godfrey (recipient of The Music Entrepreneur of the Year Award)

Tim Godfrey was also celebrated, as he was presented with The Music Entrepreneur of the Year Award for His outstanding contributions to the music industry, and the award was presented to him by Paul Okeugo (Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Chocolate City Group).

Nkechi Harry Ngonadi, CEO NHN Couture, won the The Social Media Change Agent of the Year Award, and it was presented by  Osayi Alile, CEO ACT Foundation.

Sedoten Debby Nuatin received The Volunteer of the Year Award for her outstanding contribution and dedication to the foundation and its work and the award was presented by Ambassador to Awesome Treasures Foundation Niyi Fajimi and his wife Simi.

Chioma Apkotha at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

The highlight of the occasion was a surprise for Olajumoke Adenowo whose birthday was merely hours away (on the 16th) as she cut her cake amongst her friends and dignitaries such as; Her husband, Olukorede Adenowo (Director- Standard Chartered Bank Senegal and Gambia), Her Excellency, Omolewa Ahmed (First Lady Kwara State), Her Excellency, Florence Ajimobi (the Oyo State First Lady), Her Excellency, Sarah Sosan (former Deputy Governor of Lagos State), Funke Felix Adejumo and Joke Silva.

Olajumoke Adenowo and Her Excellency, Omolewa Ahmed

Dignitaries and celebrities also present at the event included; Seun Oni (Country Chief Finance Officer, Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company and Board member Awesome Treasures Foundation), Toyin Bakare (Executive Director SAS Textiles), Steve Harris (Management Consultant, EdgeEcution), JimiTewe (CEO Inspiro Consulting), Mo Cheddah and others.

The exquisite actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju gracefully anchored the event.

See photos below.

Big Bolaji on stage at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

Olajumoke Adenowo sharing warm and beautiful moment with Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs during the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

Mahmood Ali Balogun (Brickwall Communications Limited)

Olukorede and Olajumoke Adenowo

Cross section of the hall

Mahmood Ali Balogun with Olajumoke Adenowo

Olajumoke Adenowo (converner, Awesome Awards) being celebrated by the participants including her supportive husband, Olukorede Adenowo and Her Excellency, Omolewa Ahmed

Joke Silva receiving the Award for Doyenne Actress

Funke Felix Adejumo (winner of the Salt and Light Award with Olajumoke Adenowo)

Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba and Olajumoke Adenowo on stage

Kemi Adetiba – Recipient of the the Creative Entreprenuer award 2017, Adesuwa Onyenekwe and Olajumoke Adenowo on stage

Funke Felix Adejumo presenting the award for Woman in Leadership to Her Excellency, Omolewa Ahmed with Olajumoke Adenowo

Omoni Oboli expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the Olajumoke Adenowo on stage during the Award ceremony

Omoni Oboli on stage

Tim Godfrey and Big Bolaji being flanked by pariticipants at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving concert

Chioma Apkotha, Debola Williams, Omoni Oboli, Olajumoke Adenowo, Fidelis Anosike, and Ufuoma Mcdermott

Joke Silva, Mahmood Ali Balogun and Olajumioke Adenowo

An attendee at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

Women that support each other- Olajumoke Adenowo and Funke Felix Adejumo sharing beautiful moments at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

Ogo Ugah (Awesome Treasures Leaders) rejoicing alongside the participants in adoration to the Almighty God

Debola Williams, cast of Wives on Strike, Fidelis Anosike and Olajumoke Adenowo on stage as Omoni Oboli receives her award as the Producer- Seminal Script – Wives on Strike

Olajumoke Adenowo & Kemi Lala (our past winner sharing beautiful moments on stage

Paul Okeugo (VP, Chocolate City Group) and Tim Godfrey (recipient of the music entrepreneur of the year award) on stage with Olajumoke Adenowo

Mahmood Ali Balogun(Brickwall communications limited) with Olajumoke Adenowo

A cross section of the hall showing some of the celebrities in attendance – Paul Okeugo, Steve Harris, Kemi Adetiba, Mochedah, etc

Volunteer of the year award recipient Sedoten Debby Nuatin expressing her gratitude to Olajumoke Adenowo

Awesome Treasures Ambassador, Akinniyi Fajimi on stage with Olajumoke Adenowo to present the volunteer of the year award

Kemi Lala, Tim Godfrey and Olajumoke Adenowo showing some dancing skills

Tim Godfrey and Ebony Life VVIP presenter

Her Excellency, Omolewa Ahmed at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

Olajumoke Adenowo, Clara Okeke and Isaac Oladipupo

Tim Godfrey leading the participants at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving concert in worship

Tim Godfrey and Xtreme Crew taking the worship experience to the next level

Tim Godfrey & Xtreme Crew on Stage

H.E. Princess Sarah Sosan, H.E. Florence Ajimobi, Olajumoke Adenowo, Debola Williams, H.E. Omolewa Ahmed, Funke Felix Adejumo, & Olukorede Adenowo

Omoni Oboli, NHN, Nike Awe, and Chioma Apkotha showing some serious dancing skills during the worship experience

NHN taking selfie with Olajumoke Adenowo, Kemi Lala and Omoni Oboli at the Awesome Awards

Olajumoke Adenowo and Kemi Lala showing some dabbing skills during the Awesome Awards

Participants worshipping with Olajumoke Adenowo the Convener and Founder, Awesome Treasures Foundation

Pariticipants at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concerts – worshiping

Ike Biobaku and friend at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

Olajumoke Adenowo (Founder, Awesome Treasures Foundation) and Mochedah at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

Jimi and Lola Tewe hanging out with Olajumoke Adenowo at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

Mr & Mrs. Omotola – friends of Olajumoke Adenowo at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

Steve Harris and Wife handing out with Olajumoke Adenowo at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

From Right to Left – Jimi Tewe, Lola Tewe, Ima Steve Harris, Steve Harris and Chef Fregz at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

Toyin Abraham, Chioma Apkotha, Omoni Oboli and Ufuoma Mcdermott sharing beautiful moment at the Awesome Awards & Thanksgiving Concert

Participants registering at the Awesome Awards & Thanskgiving Concert

New book – Appointment With Destiny Prayer Manual Vol 1 – The Path to the Throne by Olajumoke Adenowo

Sponsored Content

