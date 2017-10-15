BellaNaija

Anna Banner the Stunner! Check out her Fab Look for #TheCasuals17 Wedding

The celeb wedding that filled our timelines today was the wedding ceremony of designer Yomi Casual and his gorgeous wife Grace.

The wedding was well-attended by several celebs and one of the people we spotted at the wedding was MBGN 2013 Anna Ebiere Banner who stunned in a gorgeous black dress from Nigerian designer Bibi Lawrence‘s “The Belle” collection.

For the event, the yummy mummy of one was styled by MoAshy with makeup by Banke Meshida-Lawal.

Check out her fab looks below.

