BN Style presents #BellaStylista: Issue 6 – Yellow Fever

Spot the Trend

Yellow is back! It was one major Spring/Summer trend a lot of fashion enthusiasts rocked, mostly in especially in deep mustard monochrome ensembles.

Although our #BellaStylistas are still feeling the hot color, the yellow-meter has become quite broad from muted mustard to sunshine yellow, holding onto the trend with just individual pieces like bags, jackets, and other accessories.

Fashion Highlight of the Week

Mark your calendars everybody! Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week is upon us.

The show schedule for #LFDW‘s 7th edition was released today and the fashion event will be happening from the 25th – 28th October 2017 at Eko Atlantic.

Produced by Style House Files, the theme this year will be Africa – Shaping Fashion’s Future.

That wraps it up for Issue 6!

