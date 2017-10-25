Do Earthworms hold the Secret to Curing Cancer? WATCH

The coemolic fluid in earthworms, a fluid which helps them digest food, has been discovered to be able to kill cancer cells.

Polish scientists, in a test, placing the earthworm on specific diets and in certain conditions, found the fluid to kill 75% of cancer cells and none of the healthy cells.

The scientists are looking to see what the results would be when tested on a working lung.

Watch the scientists discuss their discovery below:

A fluid from an earthworm destroys cancer cells. Polish scientists are now testing if this could become a cure for the disease. pic.twitter.com/kHn1Mj8VNd — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 25, 2017