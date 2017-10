Yesterday, Senate President Bukola Saraki‘s daughter Oluwatosin Saraki yesterday got traditionally married to Olatunde Olusanya.

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde who was in attendance, rocked a gold and blue bodycon dress and she looked absolutely beautiful!

See photo below:

Credit:

Styling: @flostyling

Dress: @onyxbyvalentina

Makeup: @bare2beauty