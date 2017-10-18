BellaNaija

First Look: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Super Lavish Wedding #TheManeEvent

American rapper, Gucci Mane got married to his love Keyshia Ka’oir who is a model, beauty and fitness entrepreneur. The wedding ceremony was a beautiful display of luxury and lots of bling.

The all-white ceremony held in Miami and was aired live on BET last night.

The bride looked so gorgeous in her fully blinged-out wedding dress by Charnel Zoe Couture which she paired with a unique headpiece. Her bouquet matched the bling theme too.

The couple gave out Swarovski crystal-studded invitation to family and friends which brought in a Nigerian connection as the invitations were by Oda Creative owned by Nigerian-Americans Ndidi and Folasayo. Ahead of their wedding, Gucci bought Keyshia a blue Rolls-Royce Wraith to match his red one. In return, Keyshia got him a diamond jewellery piece.

2 Chainz, Kesha Ward, Diddy, Rick Ross, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Monica Brown, Shekinah Anderson, Peewee Longways, Zaytoven, Justin Combs, Gucci, Christian “King” Combs and other celebrity guest were at the ceremony to celebrate the couple

The televised arrivals were hosted by Karrueche Tran and Kendall Kyndall.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes Gucci and Keyshia a lifetime of happiness together.

The couple

The bride and her dad

Walking down the aisle 😍 #TheManeEvent Video @cara_wins

A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings) on

The Cake #TheManeEvent #KeyshiaKaoir #GucciMane #TheWopsters Video @rr_travels

A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings) on

The Host and Hostess

                                                        Kendall Kyndall and Karrueche Tran

                                                                      Karrueche Tran

Guests rocking the All-White Dress Code

                                                Justin Combs, Gucci and Christian “King” Combs

                                                                     Monica Brown

                                                        2 Chainz and his wife Kesha Ward

                                                                               Big Sean and Jhené Aiko

                    Gucci Mane and Diddy, Rick Ross, Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas

#TheManeEvent invitation By @odacreative #GucciMane and #KeyshiaKaoir #odacreative #TheWopsters

A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings) on


Gucci’s Rolls-Royce wraiths pre-wedding gift to his bride

The bride, Keyshia gifted Gucci diamonds.

He bought her a Rolls Royce, she got him diamonds 💎💎 #GucciMane and #KeyshiaKaoir’s wedding will air live on BET in the USA tonight (17th Oct)

A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings) on

Photo Credit: Instagram

 

6 Comments on First Look: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Super Lavish Wedding #TheManeEvent
  • VERA October 18, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Ghetto! Ghetto! Ghetto!
    This be true true ghetto fabulous lol

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • ijele October 18, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    excessive over display of crass indulgence.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Robin Hood October 18, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    big ups…..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Simdamsel October 18, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Beautiful

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • shior October 18, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    man said no Budget for the wedding. she deserves it though she held things down whilst he was away. if na some men now them go come back, marry new wife come dey use you play yoyo. congrats to them

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Lara October 18, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Can’t believe 2chainz is married!

    Love this! 0 Reply
