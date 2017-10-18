First Look: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Super Lavish Wedding #TheManeEvent

American rapper, Gucci Mane got married to his love Keyshia Ka’oir who is a model, beauty and fitness entrepreneur. The wedding ceremony was a beautiful display of luxury and lots of bling.
The all-white ceremony held in Miami and was aired live on BET last night.
The bride looked so gorgeous in her fully blinged-out wedding dress by Charnel Zoe Couture which she paired with a unique headpiece. Her bouquet matched the bling theme too.
The couple gave out Swarovski crystal-studded invitation to family and friends which brought in a Nigerian connection as the invitations were by Oda Creative owned by Nigerian-Americans Ndidi and Folasayo. Ahead of their wedding, Gucci bought Keyshia a blue Rolls-Royce Wraith to match his red one. In return, Keyshia got him a diamond jewellery piece.
2 Chainz, Kesha Ward, Diddy, Rick Ross, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Monica Brown, Shekinah Anderson, Peewee Longways, Zaytoven, Justin Combs, Gucci, Christian “King” Combs and other celebrity guest were at the ceremony to celebrate the couple
The televised arrivals were hosted by Karrueche Tran and Kendall Kyndall.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes Gucci and Keyshia a lifetime of happiness together.
The couple
The bride and her dad
The Host and Hostess
Guests rocking the All-White Dress Code
Gucci’s Rolls-Royce wraiths pre-wedding gift to his bride
The bride, Keyshia gifted Gucci diamonds.
Photo Credit: Instagram
Ghetto! Ghetto! Ghetto!
This be true true ghetto fabulous lol
excessive over display of crass indulgence.
big ups…..
Beautiful
man said no Budget for the wedding. she deserves it though she held things down whilst he was away. if na some men now them go come back, marry new wife come dey use you play yoyo. congrats to them
Can’t believe 2chainz is married!