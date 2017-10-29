Heineken® supports Africa’s emerging Talents – Launched its African Fashion Collection at Lagos Fashion and Design Week

Heineken®, the global beer brand, in collaboration with Africa’s hottest emerging design talents, Lulu Mutuli and Azra Walji, has launched its first-ever African Fashion Collection at the closing show of the Lagos Fashion and Design Week on Saturday, October 28th, 2017.

The unique hospitality collection by Heineken was created by the winners of the Heineken® African Inspired Fashion Challenge, supported by the Global Heineken Design Team and LEW Design House.

Themed ‘Africa: Shaping Fashion’s Future’, the 4-day fashion show kicked-off on Wednesday, October 25th, living up to the theme as Heineken beamed the spotlight on the impact of creatives and artisans in the fashion chain while also showcasing Africa to the world through the use of unique African fabrics and accessories.

The African Inspired Collection is a fusion of the two designers’ concepts – the first of many fashion apprenticeships that the brand will roll out across the world. The initiative is the next chapter in Heineken’s ‘Open Design Explorations’, a global co-creation programme that connects emerging creatives and gives them a platform to showcase their talent.

Mark Van Iterson, Head of Design, Heineken Global, reiterated the commitment of Heineken to empowering talents as the brand’s critical global agenda. “Heineken is massively invested in this exciting process of nurturing and empowering young and creative African fashion talents, while also preserving the arts and culture through fashion. We are challenged and inspired by these trendsetters. It is a privilege to have them showcase their creativity and open their innovative designs and inspiration to the world,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Franco Maria Maggi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries stated that the Heineken – with its 140 years of creating memorable experiences – remains passionate about innovative designs that bring people together.

The Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week (HLFDW) drives the Nigerian and African fashion industry by connecting buyers, consumers and other stakeholders to view the collections of African designers in the fashion capital of Nigeria, Lagos, repositioning the sector as a useful tool for commerce and creativity in the country.

——————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content