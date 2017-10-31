Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez are so in love in their cover story for Vanity Fair

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez are speaking about their beautiful love story as they cover Vanity Fair‘s latest issue.

J.Lo tells about how they met: He walked right by her while she was having lunch in Beverly Hills.

“I almost yelled out ‘Alex,’ but I am the shyest person when it comes to things like that,” she said.

He was there facing away from her when she walked outside, and she walked over to him and tapped him on his shoulder. She said:

I had just come from a promo for my show, “Shades of Blue” (in which she plays N.Y.P.D. detective Harlee Santos), so I’m dressed like my character, like a boy—Timberlands, jeans, curly short hair. He looks at me. I say, ‘It’s Jennifer.’ He says, “You look so beautiful.”

And their first date? Jennifer Lopez said:

He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!. I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I’m not. I just listen. So he’s talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn’t normally talk about on a first date. I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, “No, I don’t drink,” and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute.

See B.T.S of their photo shoot:

We had so much fun… Here is a lil BTS video from the @vanityfair shoot!! Read our story here: https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2017/10/jennifer-lopez-alex-rodriguez-cover-story?mbid=J-ROD #VanityFair @arod @mariotestino A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

Read the full cover story on Vanity Fair.

Photo Credit: Vanity Fair