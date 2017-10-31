BellaNaija

Sexual Abuse: Emmys will no longer Honour Kevin Spacey with 2017 Founders Award

The International Academy of Awards has said it will no longer honor House of Cards star Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Awards.

This is coming after the actor said he was “beyond horrified” following his colleague Anthony Rapp‘s allegation that he (Spacey) sexually abused him in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

Spacey had said he couldn’t remember the incident since he was drunk, adding that he owes Rapp his “sincerest apology” for whatever way he had acted.

Netflix had earlier announced that it will be ending House of Cards with a 6th season in 2018, but said it had nothing to do with Spacey’s misconduct, adding that the decision was made in the summer of 2017.

  • corolla October 31, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    See how people ruin their lives because of sex? Like find a consenting adult to do s*** with you, instead of preying on people (KIDS) who do not want to bang you!

  • bubu October 31, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    i thot before na young dem de wan to be careful of predators. lets all keep our children safe and teach how to protect themselves as much as humanly possible. wow and this guy na great actor. oh how the mighty have fallen

