Fashion entrepreneur Laura Ikeji has shared new photos which she tookย with her son Ryan and they both look so sweet colour coordinating in white.

The proud mummy attached sweet notes to all the photos and captioned one:

Kissing him is a hobby. Those cheeks OMG. Oh he’s my son!๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜. How amazing. Thanks Bekee for choosing me too. Life has been amazing as a Kanu.ย #ogbosgirl

Check out the photos

Credits

Makeup:ย Addiciรณn |ย @makeup_addicion

Photography: Oak C |ย @oak_c