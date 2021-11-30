Connect with us

Here's Your Exclusive Look into Damilola Adegbite's "RESET" Book Launch

Published

7 hours ago

 on

It was a night of unbridled excitement, music and good conversations when award-winning thespian, model, entrepreneur and now author, Damilola Adegbite gathered stakeholders and thespians alike to launch her captivating new book titled “Reset: The Mind-Body Approach to a New You”.

This exclusive event, held on the 21st of November, 2021 at the Civic Centre Victoria Island, Lagos, and sponsored by Moët & Chandon was hosted by popular comedienne, singer, actress and compere, Chigurl and was graced with personalities like Mai Atafo, Ayo Makun, Nancy Isime, Laura Ikeji, Sharon Ooja, Mr.Macaroni, Ini Dima-Okojie, Debbie Collins and many more.

The book which is a self-help wholeness and wellness manual for anyone who feels like they have been or are still being knocked down by life and needs motivation and guidance on getting back up or staying up, is a call to action on how to re-thrive and re-bloom, regardless of life’s unfavorable past experiences or current situation.

The fully-packed venue, captured by Haastrup Photos, revealed the artiste’s creative talent and deft ability to gather a well-meaning audience in a cause as core as it is relevant in today’s society. An emotional Damilola who spoke about how she had always played dress up as a young girl and would re-enact several scenes from movies she saw because she knew that she wanted to be in the line of profession where she would take up the role of a different character every time, also mentioned that her father, of blessed memory, supported her dream from the onset.

Reading excerpts from the book that highlighted how her journey started, it was interesting to see a different side to this talent. The new author who launched her foundation called ‘With A Gentle Heart’ just after the birth of her child because of the compassion she felt for mother and child, has as its goal, to help single mothers or fathers and their children; therefore, all proceeds from the book launch — either from buying a book or supporting the foundation in cash — will go to the foundation.

Talking points in the book include her career and previous marriage experiences which are huge turning points in her life. Settling into her new realities and rediscovering her true self, Damilola has been on a steady quest for joy, fulfillment, and peace.
Below are photos from the event.

