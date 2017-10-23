It’s Africa’s Biggest Cake Exhibition! Don’t miss Kogsy Cake & SugarCraft Exhibition | October 25th & 26th

The Kogsy Cake and Sugarcraft Exhibition is West Africa’s longest running cake exhibition. The theme for this year is ‘Fashion Inspired Cakes by Musician and OAPs’. This exhibition will feature world class Sugarcraft artists, massive sales of cake tools, books ingredients, bakery machinery etc. There will be a table of honour where the best cake designers will showcase their cakes.
This exhibition will be the perfect place if you are looking for a wedding or celebration cake. The business seminar is on ‘Pricing for Profit and Standing Out in a Competitive Market‘. The Exhibition is a perfect setting for mentee and mentors to meet. At this fair, everyone has something to look forward to from beginners to professionals. It’s going to be exciting and there will be so much to learn.
Courses: Big Roses – Tosan Jemide’s Method
Instuctor: Tosan Jemide – Cake by Tosan
Date: Wednesday, October 25th, 2017.
Time: 10 am- 11:15 am.
Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
Amount: N2,500
Business Class – My Story by Tosan Jemide – Get Inspired
Time: 11:30 am- 12-15 pm.
Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
Amount: N2,500
Hands On
Course: Real Life Face, MakeUp & Gele– Learn Sugar Anatomy
Instructor: Tosan Jemide – Cake By Tosan
Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm.
Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
Amount: N25,000 Now N17,000 at the Venue and N15,000 To Do All Tosan Classes
Day 1 Room 2 DEMO( Free Class )
Course: Elegant Cake Design – James Baker
Time: 9 am- 9:45 am.
Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
Demo
Course: Outstanding Water Colour Cakes.
Instructor: Bidemi Bidokwu Cake Etal
Time: 10 am- 11:15 am
Amount: N2,000
Demo
Course: Elegant Pary Cakes
Instructor: Lolade Ogunjimi (Dainty Affair)
Time: 11:30 am- 12: 45 pm.
Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
Amount: N2,000
Free Class
Whip Up Pizza with Chef Tessy
Chef Tessy Abdulrazaq
Course: Lustre, Lace Up with Stencing and a Rose Gold
Instructor: Yetunde Ogunbiyi – Teal And Roses ( International Guest Instructor From Uk)
Time: 1 pm-2:15 pm.
Amount: N2000
Demo
Course: Mirror Glazing and Ganache
Yinka Oluwa – L & K Cake N Kenny Amakoh
Time: 2:30 pm-3:15 pm.
Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
Amount: N2,500
Fondant 101 Beginners– Fondant through the Season
Instructor: Bolanle Akinosun– T – Lash Cakes
Time: 3:30 pm– 4:45 pm.
Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
Amount: N1,000
Day 2 Room 1
Course: Luxurious Traditional Wedding Engagement
Date: Thursday, October 26th, 2017.
Instructor: Tarela Okene – @dripplescakes
Time: 9:30 am- 10:45 am.
Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
Amount: N2,500
Tapestry Design by Tarela Learn New Skill
Time: 11 am- 12.15 pm. (Hands On)
Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
Course: Geode cake and Topper – Siku Adewuyi – Cake NCandy
Time: 12.30 pm- 3:30 pm.
Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
