It’s Africa’s Biggest Cake Exhibition! Don’t miss Kogsy Cake & SugarCraft Exhibition | October 25th & 26th

The Kogsy Cake and Sugarcraft Exhibition is West Africa’s longest running cake exhibition. The theme for this year is ‘Fashion Inspired Cakes by Musician and OAPs’. This exhibition will feature world class Sugarcraft artists, massive sales of cake tools, books ingredients, bakery machinery etc. There will be a table of honour where the best cake designers will showcase their cakes.

This exhibition will be the perfect place if you are looking for a wedding or celebration cake. The business seminar is on ‘Pricing for Profit and Standing Out in a Competitive Market‘. The Exhibition is a perfect setting for mentee and mentors to meet. At this fair, everyone has something to look forward to from beginners to professionals. It’s going to be exciting and there will be so much to learn.

Courses: Big Roses – Tosan Jemide’s Method

Instuctor: Tosan Jemide – Cake by Tosan

Date: Wednesday, October 25th, 2017.

Time: 10 am- 11:15 am.

Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Amount: N2,500

Business Class – My Story by Tosan Jemide – Get Inspired

Time: 11:30 am- 12-15 pm.

Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Amount: N2,500

Hands On

Course: Real Life Face, MakeUp & Gele– Learn Sugar Anatomy

Instructor: Tosan Jemide – Cake By Tosan

Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm.

Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Amount: N25,000 Now N17,000 at the Venue and N15,000 To Do All Tosan Classes

Day 1 Room 2 DEMO( Free Class )

Course: Elegant Cake Design – James Baker

Time: 9 am- 9:45 am.

Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Demo

Course: Outstanding Water Colour Cakes.

Instructor: Bidemi Bidokwu Cake Etal

Time: 10 am- 11:15 am

Amount: N2,000

Demo

Course: Elegant Pary Cakes

Instructor: Lolade Ogunjimi (Dainty Affair)

Time: 11:30 am- 12: 45 pm.

Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Amount: N2,000

Free Class

Whip Up Pizza with Chef Tessy

Chef Tessy Abdulrazaq

Course: Lustre, Lace Up with Stencing and a Rose Gold

Instructor: Yetunde Ogunbiyi – Teal And Roses ( International Guest Instructor From Uk)

Time: 1 pm-2:15 pm.

Amount: N2000

Demo

Course: Mirror Glazing and Ganache

Yinka Oluwa – L & K Cake N Kenny Amakoh

Time: 2:30 pm-3:15 pm.

Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Amount: N2,500

Fondant 101 Beginners– Fondant through the Season

Instructor: Bolanle Akinosun– T – Lash Cakes

Time: 3:30 pm– 4:45 pm.

Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Amount: N1,000

Day 2 Room 1

Course: Luxurious Traditional Wedding Engagement

Date: Thursday, October 26th, 2017.

Instructor: Tarela Okene – @dripplescakes

Time: 9:30 am- 10:45 am.

Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Amount: N2,500

Tapestry Design by Tarela Learn New Skill

Time: 11 am- 12.15 pm. (Hands On)

Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Course: Geode cake and Topper – Siku Adewuyi – Cake NCandy

Time: 12.30 pm- 3:30 pm.

Venue: Classique Event Centre 7a Kudirat Abiola Way Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

